DSWD guarantee letters now accepted at Generika branches

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said beneficiaries of its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program can now use DSWD Guarantee Letters (GLs) at participating Generika Drugstore branches across the region.

"Pangitaa lamang ang karatula nga 'DSWD Guarantee Letter is accepted here' sa mga participating Generika Drugstore branches nga duol sa inyung lugar (Just look for the sign that says, 'DSWD Guarantee Letter is accepted here' at participating Generika Drugstore branches near your area)," DSWD-Davao said in an advisory posted June 27.

The agency said AICS beneficiaries may use the guarantee letters to purchase prescribed medicines at participating Generika Drugstore outlets.

In the Davao Region, participating branches include DDS Davao City Piapi and DDS Davao City San Pedro in Davao del Sur; DDN Carmen and DDS Samal in Davao del Norte; and DDO Nabunturan Poblacion and DDO Laak Poblacion in Davao de Oro.

Nationwide, about 238 Generika Drugstore branches now accept DSWD guarantee letters.

In the Davao Region, participating branches include DDS Davao City Piapi and DDS Davao City San Pedro in Davao del Sur; DDN Carmen and DDS Samal in Davao del Norte; and DDO Nabunturan Poblacion and DDO Laak Poblacion in Davao de Oro.

Nationwide, about 238 Generika Drugstore branches now accept DSWD guarantee letters.

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said on June 17 that the partnership would allow more Filipinos to access maintenance medicines through the program.

"Bukod po sa Generika Drugstores, patuloy ang DSWD na nakikipag-ugnayan sa iba pang mga pharmaceutical companies para mas Marami pang mga Filipino ang matulungan ng ating pamahalaan na matugunan ang kanilang mga medical requirements (Aside from Generika Drugstores, the DSWD continues to coordinate with other pharmaceutical companies so the government can help even more Filipinos meet their medical needs)," she said.

DSWD-Davao said a guarantee letter is an official document issued by the department that serves as a commitment to pay for medicines and other medical services for qualified clients.

Earlier, the regional office also announced that AICS beneficiaries could use guarantee letters at selected Mercury Drug branches in the Davao Region. Nationwide, about 262 Mercury Drug branches accept the letters. RGP