DSWD highlights 4Ps initiatives for IP communities in Davao City

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) is strengthening support for Indigenous Peoples (IPs) through the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), highlighting initiatives for Indigenous communities as the country observes National Indigenous Peoples Month and the 29th anniversary of the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act.

Christine Mae Andrade, 4Ps IP focal person and project development officer II, said the program tailors its services to the needs of Indigenous beneficiaries, particularly those living in remote communities.

Although Davao City is highly urbanized, Andrade said geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) remain in Paquibato and Marilog districts, where residents face challenges accessing basic services.

She said 4Ps previously implemented a modified conditional cash transfer program specifically for IP beneficiaries to help identify and enroll eligible families.

The program also promotes gender responsiveness and inclusion while respecting the customs, traditions, and decision-making processes of Indigenous cultural communities.

Birth registration

The program is working with the City Civil Registry, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and civil society organization Ideals Inc. to help Indigenous beneficiaries secure birth certificates, which they need to complete their 4Ps registration requirements.

Ideals Inc. facilitates birth registration for IP beneficiaries in Marilog District.

Andrade said the PSA’s Birth Registration Assistance Project provides free birth registration services to Indigenous Peoples and indigent applicants in other provinces. Assistance includes checking existing registration records and issuing birth certificates on security paper.

In Davao City, however, the memorandum of agreement with the PSA for the project is still being finalized.

Education

Through its Enhanced Support Services Intervention (ESSI), 4Ps funds temporary shelters where students from remote communities can stay during the school week, reducing the burden of traveling long distances to attend classes.

"Naay mga 4Ps nga monitored child nga moabot og mga unom ka oras ang baktason o maabot sa eskwelahan (Some children monitored under 4Ps walk for as long as six hours to reach school)," Andrade said.

The program also works with the Department of Science and Technology to provide schools in GIDAs with access to Science and Technology Academic Research-Based Openly Operated Kiosks, or Starbooks.

The offline digital library gives students access to science and technology learning materials through school computers, including in areas with limited internet connectivity.

Catigan water system

In Barangay Catigan, Toril District, an ESSI project has helped residents gain more reliable access to water.

Julieto Paladon, a 4Ps beneficiary and parent leader, said residents chose to establish a water system because fetching water had long been difficult.

The water source sits high up the mountain, requiring beneficiaries to haul pipes uphill to bring water to their homes.

"So mao tong mga moabot pa og pila ka oras nga magpaabot sila sa linya para makasalod og tubig, ug lahi pa ang biyahe pabalik ug padulong, nya ang bayranon pa nga apil ani (They used to wait in line for hours just to collect water, on top of the time spent traveling to and from the source and the fees they had to pay)," the official said.

"Sa pagkakaron, okay gyud, estable na gyud ang tubig, dako kaayo og pasalamat ani nga project (Right now, the water supply is stable. We are very grateful for this project)," Paladon said.

Andrade said ESSI projects are community-driven. They are funded only when the community itself proposes them and commits to keeping them running. The benefits also reach beyond 4Ps families.

Andrade said ESSI projects are community-driven. Residents must propose the projects and commit to maintaining them to qualify for funding.

The projects also benefit the wider community, not just 4Ps beneficiaries.

"Kay komunidad siya, so tanan, 4Ps man ka o dili, makagamit og makabenipisyo sa gi-propose nga program o proposal nila (Because it is a community project, everyone can use and benefit from it, whether they belong to 4Ps or not)," the officer said.

To help sustain the water system, DSWD and the local water district trained parent leaders to manage their association and oversee the facility. The Catigan barangay local government unit is also allocating funds to support the project.

Andrade credited the beneficiaries, barangay officials, traditional tribal council, and 4Ps case managers for helping make the initiative successful.

"Ang atong mga gina-implement na proyekto dili maglungtad, ug ang programa dili manglungtad kung dili mismo tungod sa mga efforts sa atong case managers ug sa mga beneficiary mismo (The projects we implement and the program itself would not last without the efforts of our case managers and the beneficiaries)," Andrade said. GRS