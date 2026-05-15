DSWD opens Samal Crisis Intervention Unit

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region has opened a Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) satellite office in Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) to bring social welfare services closer to residents on the island.

DSWD-Davao formally opened the CIU satellite office on May 14, 2026. The office will assist with medical expenses, including hospital bills, medicines, dialysis, medical procedures, therapy, and laboratory tests. It will also extend burial assistance in line with department guidelines.

“With the opening of the CIU Igacos Satellite Office, DSWD Field Office-Davao can now provide faster and easier assistance to people in need. This step strengthens the department’s goal to respond better to the social welfare needs of the community,” the agency said in a statement.

The satellite office is located at the Senior Citizen Office Building inside the New City Hall compound in Samal.

According to Samal Island Information, the opening of the CIU marks a major step in improving access to government services by reducing travel costs and saving time for residents who previously needed to travel to Davao City for assistance.

“It is expected to significantly ease the burden on Samalenyos seeking immediate government assistance, particularly those facing financial and crises, by making DSWD services more accessible within the island city itself,” Samal Island Information said in a Facebook post.

Lemuel Reyes thanked Jose Manuel Lagdameo and DSWD for establishing the satellite office, noting that residents had long struggled with the need to travel to Davao City to access DSWD services.

DSWD-Davao regional director Rhuelo Aradanas said the agency remains committed to bringing government services closer to communities.

Lagdameo said the CIU satellite office is part of broader efforts to improve public services and infrastructure development in Igacos.

He cited House Bill No. 5495, which seeks to establish the Island Garden City of Samal Hospital, as one of his priority measures for the island.

Lagdameo also identified other planned projects, including the Peñaplata Bridge, classroom projects for San Isidro and San Jose Elementary Schools, and a farm-to-market road project in Barangay Pangubatan. RGP