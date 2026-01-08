DSWD prepositions food packs across Davao Region

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has prepositioned food packs in various areas of the region following the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck Manay, Davao Oriental, on January 7, 2026.

DSWD-Davao said a total of 35,581 Family Food Packs (FFPs) and 19,651 non-food items (NFIs) are currently stored in the department’s regional warehouses. The Panacan Warehouse holds 20,194 FFPs and 8,319 NFIs, while the Bago Warehouse has 15,387 FFPs and 11,223 NFIs.

“May mga prepositioned Family Food Packs sa iba’t ibang lalawigan ng rehiyon upang matiyak ang mas mabilis na relief response sakaling kailanganin,” the agency wrote in their press release.

(There are prepositioned Family Food Packs in various provinces of the region to ensure a faster relief response when needed.)

DSWD-Davao also reported that it has 3,979 FFPs in Davao de Oro, 5,938 FFPs in Davao Occidental, 2,322 FFPs in Davao del Sur, and 2,813 FFPs in Davao del Norte. However, the office noted that it currently has no prepositioned FFPs in Davao Oriental.

Relief to affected residents in Manay

DSWD-Davao has sent 2,000 FFPs, 200 family kits, and tents to serve as temporary shelters for families affected in Manay. This came after Manay Mayor Jon Marco Dayanghirang paid a courtesy visit to the department.

The department said it is continuously monitoring the situation in the region and coordinating with local government units and other concerned agencies to ensure an early and effective response.

The office has also instructed its field personnel to ensure that communication lines remain open and to immediately submit situational reports as necessary.

6.7 earthquake strikes Manay

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at 11:02 a.m.

Phivolcs said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 42 kilometers and was felt in Davao City at Intensity II, while Intensity IV was recorded in Malungon, Sarangani.

The agency also said there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake.

To recall, Davao Oriental and nearby areas were struck by a doublet earthquake on October 10, 2025. The province is still recovering from the effects of that incident. RGP