DSWD releases P139.6M for Manay quake victims

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released a total of P139.6 million Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance for the affected families of the Manay doublet earthquakes.

During the Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM City Davao held recently, Dahlia Padillo of DSWD-Davao announced that the cash assistance was for 22,593 families in Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte, whose houses were totally or partially damaged by the quakes.

Based on the data from the agency, 3,697 families with totally damaged houses each received P10,341; 18,896 families with partially damaged houses got P5,362 each.

Based on the operational guidelines, Padillo said, the affected families will receive 75 percent of the prevailing minimum daily wage rate of the region multiplied by the approved number of days — 27 days for totally damaged, and 14 days for partially damaged.

The social welfare officer also said that as of December 22, there are still around P12 million in cash assistance that are unclaimed.

“Aduna pay mga nabilin na dili na namo makaya og payout because we are subject for liquidation na ang budget. By next year, hopefully ma-request namo balik ang kwarta para mahatag pud gyud sa ilaha ang maong ayuda.”

(There is still some remaining assistance that we can no longer pay out because our budget is already subject to liquidation. Hopefully, by next year, we can request the funds again so that we can truly give them the financial assistance they deserve.)

Aside from the financial assistance, Padillo also said that the government has distributed family food packs and non-food items to the affected families. PIA DAVAO