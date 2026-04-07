DSWD rolls out ₱5,000 aid for drivers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will distribute ₱5,000 in cash relief assistance (CRA) to transport drivers from April 8 to 10, 2026.

The agency will begin payouts outside Metro Manila on April 8, with distribution scheduled across several cities in the Davao Region.

In the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), 1,791 beneficiaries will receive assistance from April 8 to 10 at the Igacos City Gym.

Panabo City will serve 3,443 beneficiaries on the same dates at the Panabo City Gym, while Tagum City will accommodate 2,788 beneficiaries from April 8 to 9 at the Tagum E-Park.

In Davao City, 437 beneficiaries will receive aid on April 8 at the Agdao Public Market. Digos City will handle the largest number of beneficiaries, with 4,355 scheduled from April 8 to 10 at the Digos City Gym.

Mati City will serve 1,856 beneficiaries on April 10 at the Upper Bless Covered Court in Sainz.

“Para sa maayos at mabilis na pag-claim ng inyong DSWD cash relief assistance, siguraduhing tingnan ang mga nakatalagang payout sites sa inyong lugar (For a smooth and fast claiming of your DSWD cash relief assistance, make sure to check the designated payout sites in your area),” the DSWD said in a Facebook post on April 6.

Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, the DSWD will prioritize tricycle drivers, followed by jeepney, taxi, UV Express, and TNVS drivers, including motorcycle taxi riders, delivery riders, and bus drivers. The program aims to address the urgent needs of drivers and their families.

The government began distributing financial aid in the National Capital Region on March 17 and will expand the rollout to other regions in the coming weeks.

Transport drivers continue to feel the impact of rising fuel prices. Jeepney drivers have staged rallies and transport strikes, calling for fare increases and relief from continued oil price hikes that have reduced their income.

Global oil prices have risen due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, pushing local fuel prices higher.

Jetti Petroleum said it will increase diesel prices by ₱18.60 per liter and gasoline by ₱5.40 per liter by April 10.

Seaoil said it will raise diesel prices by ₱17.95, gasoline by ₱4.90, and kerosene by ₱8.10 on April 7. Petron also announced increases of ₱18.80 per liter for diesel, ₱4.90 for gasoline, and ₱8.10 for kerosene. RGP