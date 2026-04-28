DSWD sets 2nd CRA payout for trike drivers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said additional tricycle drivers will receive the ₱5,000 Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) after the agency completes payouts for public utility vehicle (PUV) and public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers.

DSWD-Davao Regional Director Rhuelo D. Aradanas said the agency has coordinated with the Davao City Government regarding tricycle drivers who were excluded from earlier payouts and will continue accepting the master list of those not yet served.

Aradanas said the local government submitted the updated list on April 20, 2026. DSWD-Davao is now validating and cleaning the data before forwarding it to the central office for funding allocation.

“Dili usa nato sila masabay sa mga payout karon kay ingon ni secretary humanon sa nato ning payout sa mga PUVs og cash relief assistance sa mga municipalities una ta muadto sa second payout para didto sa mga dili nakadawat nato (We will not include them in the current payout yet because the secretary directed us to first complete the payouts for PUV drivers and the cash relief assistance for municipalities). After that, we will proceed with the second payout for those who have not yet received assistance),” he said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) April 27, 2026.

He assured affected drivers that those left out of the initial distribution would still receive aid, although processing may take time.

Aradanas also clarified that only drivers included in the validated master list or endorsed by the local government will qualify for the assistance.

On April 8, DSWD-Davao distributed ₱5,000 fuel subsidies to 437 tricycle drivers in Davao City. However, some drivers raised concerns after their names were missing from the master list despite submitting documentary requirements and receiving text notifications.

Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, DSWD provides ₱5,000 in CRA to help transport workers cope with the energy crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict. The agency prioritizes tricycle drivers first, followed by jeepney, taxi, UV Express, TNVS, motorcycle taxi, delivery, and bus drivers. RGP