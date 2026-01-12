DSWD-SLP strengthens support for Davao poor, IPs

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao Region continues to expand its reach through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), providing opportunities for Indigenous Peoples (IPs), senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable households in Davao Region.

In 2025 alone, the program served 1,961 IPs, 1,170 senior citizens, 27 youths, 88 persons with disabilities, and 486 solo parents.

The SLP also prioritized Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) households, reaching 9,054 beneficiaries, equivalent to 143 percent of its target, as part of the 4Ps exit mechanism.

SLP Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for Operations Phyllis Laine M. Venus emphasized that the program is not merely about providing financial assets but about investing in human capital.

“Gina-emphasize namo sa amoang team that we are a capability-building program. Dili na siya ingon nga ihatag lang and then wala na after (we emphasize that our team is working under a capability-building program. It is not that after receiving the grant, they will be gone or gain nothing).

She said beneficiaries undergo a series of training sessions before receiving seed capital, ensuring that they are equipped to manage and sustain their livelihood projects.

“Atoang vision is that in the long run, they can stand on their own through the assets. the capital, assets, or through the livelihood,” she said.

(Our vision is that in the long run, they can stand on their own through the assets, capital, or livelihood.)

Venus explained that the program now follows a five-phase sustainability plan under Memorandum Circular No. 03, Series of 2025, which introduces streamlined processes, standardized tools, and digitalization.

The framework adopts an approach characterized by stages of development, namely Punla Stage (orientation and seed capital); Usbong Stage, Sibol Stage, Yabong Stage (growth and expansion); and Ani Stage (self-reliance and sustainability).

She said close monitoring is conducted, especially during the Punla Stage, ensuring follow-through interventions.

According to Venus, top livelihood projects in the region include retail enterprises and agriculture-based initiatives, particularly in far-flung areas.

SLP Regional Program Coordinator Dexter M. Lara also highlighted new cost parameters under the following updated guidelines: individual beneficiaries can access up to P20,000. Meanwhile, associations can get up to P30,000 per member.

Venus added that interested individuals must approach DSWD workers in their municipalities, complete a profile form, undergo orientation, and pass eligibility screening. Those found ineligible are referred to other programs or agencies that can better address their needs, ensuring that no household is left behind. PIA DAVAO