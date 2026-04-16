DSWD to distribute cash aid to DavSur tricycle drivers from April 16-18

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) revealed that a total of 1,110 tricycle drivers will receive the Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) in the province of Davao del Sur.

DSWD-Davao said that the 1,110 qualified tricycle drivers will receive P5,000, and the distribution of the CRA is scheduled from April 16 to 18.

Distribution in the Municipality of Matanao will be on April 16 at the Municipal Hall, April 17 for Sulop at the Municipal Hall, and April 18 in Hagonoy at their Municipal Hall.

DSWD-Davao reminded all those who are qualified for the CRA to bring their professional driver’s license and a photocopy of their professional driver’s license with three specimen signatures.

“Ang tanang kwalipikadong benepisyaryo sa DSWD-Davao Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) lamang ang mamahimong muadto sa atong payout areas aron mu-claim sa ilahang ayuda, ug dili tugotan ang proxy (no proxy allowed),” DSWD-Davao wrote in its Facebook page on April 15, 2026.

(All qualified beneficiaries of the DSWD-Davao Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) are the only ones allowed to go to the payout areas to claim their aid, and proxies are not allowed.)

The office encouraged those who did not receive any text message or are not on the list to raise their concerns with their local municipality or their local Social Welfare and Development Office.

Earlier, DSWD-Davao said that after their distribution in the large cities in the region, they will start the distribution of CRA to tricycle drivers in major municipalities.

When asked about the number of beneficiaries, Aradanas said that they still do not have the final count since some local governments are still finalizing their lists of beneficiaries. However, he said that they already have a schedule for the distribution.

Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, the DSWD will provide CRA worth P5,000, wherein they will prioritize tricycle drivers, followed by jeepney, taxi, UV Express, and TNVS drivers, including motorcycle taxi riders, delivery riders, and bus drivers. The program aims to address the urgent needs of drivers and their families amid the energy crisis caused by the conflict in the Middle East. RGP