DSWD urges LGUs to boost juvenile programs

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD–Davao) reminded local government units (LGUs) to establish a Comprehensive Local Juvenile Intervention Program as required under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 (Republic Act 9344).

Jerome Gumbao, team leader of the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee, said LGUs are mandated to craft and implement juvenile programs aimed at reducing youth offenses through prevention, intervention, diversion, reintegration, and aftercare services.

"Ginatabangan nato nga maka-prepare ug maaprubahan ang mga tagsa-tagsa na comprehensive local, what I mean na local – gikan sa munisipyo hangtud sa barangay, so dapat in place na ilang local comprehensive juvenile programs kay more on prevention ta didto (We are helping them prepare and secure approval for their comprehensive local plans, from the municipal down to the barangay level. These programs should be in place because we are focusing more on prevention)," Gumbao said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at SM City Davao.

Republic Act No. 9344 created a national juvenile justice and welfare system and formed the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council under the Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, Angelic Paña, center head of the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY), said the department continues to urge LGUs to develop programs down to the barangay level through the strengthening of Barangay Councils for the Protection of Children (BCPCs) amid the increasing number of children in conflict with the law (CICLs).

"Kay sila ang naay kongkreto na programa and ang atoang mga MSWDOs part of it naa pud silay programa in time for children's month para sa mga campaign (They have concrete programs, and our MSWDOs are part of these efforts. They also have initiatives aligned with Children’s Month campaigns)," she said.

Gumbao said the agency has yet to receive an updated list of LGUs with complete juvenile intervention programs, though most reportedly have these in place.

CICL situation

Paña said the RRCY has served 143 CICLs, with 92 currently housed in the center.

Davao del Norte has the highest number of referrals, followed by Davao City.

Cases have also been recorded in Davao del Sur and the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos).

She said many of the cases from Davao del Norte involve drug-related offenses, rape, and acts of lasciviousness.

RRCY records showed the center housed 76 CICLs as of Nov. 10, 2023. The population increased to 159 on Dec. 8, 2023, before dropping to 72 by Jan. 23, 2024.

Services for youth

RRCY provides psychological services, including individual and group counseling, to help CICLs cope with trauma and distress.

Medical and dental services are available on-site through center-based doctors and nurses.

Social workers handle case management, especially for court-related concerns, which help determine whether a child can be released.

Despite their stay in the center, CICLs continue attending school. RRCY currently has 72 learners enrolled in elementary, junior high, and senior high school. As of 2024, 12 senior high school students have graduated.

The center also partners with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and various non-government organizations to offer skills training programs. RGP