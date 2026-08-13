DSWD warns public vs fake online survey

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has warned the public, including residents in the Davao Region, against a circulating online survey falsely promising ₱20,000 in cash assistance to those who participate and register through a link.

The agency clarified that the supposed cash assistance is not part of any DSWD program, urging the public to disregard the online survey and avoid clicking on its accompanying registration link.

“Walang programa ang DSWD na nagbibigay ng registration link at nangangakong magbibigay ng P20,000 kapalit ng pagsagot sa online survey.”

The DSWD said it has no registration link offering ₱20,000 in exchange for answering an online survey.

The agency's warning comes as fraudulent online posts continue to use the names of government institutions and supposed financial assistance programs to attract individuals into clicking links or submitting personal information.

The public was advised to exercise caution when encountering online offers that promise cash assistance, particularly those requiring users to accomplish forms or provide sensitive information before receiving supposed government benefits.

The DSWD specifically reminded the public not to disclose one-time passwords (OTPs), personal identification numbers (PINs), passwords, banking details, or other confidential information through suspicious websites or online forms.

Such information could potentially be used by scammers to gain unauthorized access to personal accounts or carry out other fraudulent activities.

Residents are encouraged to verify announcements directly through the DSWD's official communication channels and authorized offices before acting on information circulating online.

The agency also urged the public not to share or further circulate suspicious posts, as doing so could increase their reach and potentially expose more people to scams.

The DSWD reminded the public that legitimate assistance programs are communicated through its official platforms and should not be confused with unverified social media posts offering immediate financial rewards.

The agency reiterated that verifying information before clicking links or submitting data is an important step in protecting the public from online scams and fraudulent schemes. DEF