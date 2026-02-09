DSWD–Davao helps 189 street-dwellers in 2025

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD–Davao) assisted around 189 individuals in 2025 under its Pag-Abot Program, a sharp increase from just five beneficiaries in 2024.

Jaime V. Donggon, social welfare officer of DSWD–Davao, attributed the rise to the department’s more proactive approach in personally reaching out to beneficiaries. In contrast, Davao City served only as a receiving region in 2024.

“Isa sa mga factor na dumadami ang beneficiaries natin is that ang mga IPs bumababa sila during for example Christmas season kaya dumadami ang beneficiary natin (One factor contributing to the increase is that indigenous people come down to the city during seasons like Christmas, which raises the number of beneficiaries),” Donggon said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, February 9, at SM City Davao.

Rovie Love Joy Belaya, also a social welfare officer, said of the 189 individuals assisted, 28 were reintegrated in Davao del Norte, while 56 were reintegrated in the Caraga Region. Among all beneficiaries, 142 were from Indigenous Peoples communities. Some had come to Davao City to engage in mendicancy, citing past allowances for the practice.

Belaya noted that those who remain on the streets face serious risks. The DSWD works closely with the City Social Welfare and Development Office and law enforcement to remind individuals that busy streets are dangerous. Beneficiaries are also informed about Presidential Decree No. 1563, the Anti-Mendicancy Law, which protects children from exploitation and promotes rehabilitation for mendicants.

After reintegration, DSWD–Davao strengthens partnerships with local government units and social welfare offices. Monthly monitoring of livelihood programs involves personnel from DSWD, LGUs, and barangay officials to ensure ongoing support.

About the Pag-Abot Program

Pag-Abot is one of DSWD’s flagship initiatives, designed to help vulnerable individuals, children, and families living on the streets. The program assists Children in Street Situations (CISS), unattached adults, and the elderly who rely on public spaces, and homeless families displaced by fire, demolition, family crises, or migration driven by false expectations of better opportunities.

Pag-Abot provides P10,000 in financial aid for basic needs during transit, an additional P10,000 for urgent medical needs, and covers transportation costs, including hauling of belongings and rebooking fees. The program can also provide up to P100,000 in livelihood support, released in tranches based on assessment, alongside employment assistance, psychosocial support, and community grants. RGP