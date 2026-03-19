DSWD’s Toolbox Sessions boost community projects

WEEKLY Toolbox Sessions under the Kalahi-Cidss program have improved collaboration and strengthened the implementation of community-driven projects across the region, a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) official said.

Engr. Ailyn Arrobio, Project Development Officer IV of Kalahi-Cidss, said the sessions began in 2018 to address recurring delays in subprojects and improve coordination among stakeholders. The initiative also aims to enhance accountability in implementing government-supported development projects.

The practice started informally within the Regional Program Management Office (RPMO) Engineering Unit in San Isidro, Davao del Norte. Seeing its potential, the RPMO formalized it with templates, guidelines, and facilitation mechanisms, turning it into a structured and replicable approach across project areas.

The sessions provide a regular platform for community volunteers, local government partners, and project staff to review progress, discuss challenges, and find solutions together. This system makes subproject monitoring more proactive, participatory, and transparent.

“Sa pamamagitan ng Toolbox Meetings ang monitoring ng ating sub-projects ay nagiging pro active, structured at participatory, imbis na umaasa lamang sa written reports at pa minsang site visits (Through the Toolbox Meetings, monitoring of our subprojects becomes proactive, structured, and participatory instead of relying only on written reports and occasional site visits),” Arrobio said during the ON-Selebrasyo Talakayan Forum on March 18.

She added that the weekly discussions strengthen collaboration with local stakeholders and empower communities to plan, implement, and monitor their own development initiatives.

“Ang Weekly Toolbox Sessions ay pagtataguyod ng mas mahusay na collaborations sa local na stakeholders at nagpapatibay sa ating komunidad na mas planohin, mas ipatupad at mas i-monitor ang kanilang sariling development projects. Na tinitiyak na ang ganitong inisyatibo ay tunay na nakatutugon sa pangangailangan ng tao (The Weekly Toolbox Sessions promote stronger collaboration with local stakeholders and strengthen communities so they can better plan, implement, and monitor their own development projects that truly respond to people’s needs),” she explained.

Kalahi-Cidss, or Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services, is DSWD’s flagship poverty alleviation program. It promotes community-driven development by allowing residents to identify priority needs and implement projects such as roads, water systems, and community facilities with government support. MARIA JOANNA MAGLANA, DORSU INTERN