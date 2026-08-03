DTI backs STT GDC expansion

SINGAPORE — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is backing regional data center provider ST Telemedia Global Data Centres’ (STT GDC) long-term investment plans in the Philippines as the country seeks to capitalize on growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-ready and cloud infrastructure.

STT GDC is expanding its Philippine pipeline to a planned 128 megawatts of capacity, a move the company said will support foreign direct investment, create high-value jobs, and strengthen the country’s digital workforce.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque met with STT GDC executives on July 30 at the company’s Singapore headquarters to discuss its investment commitments and long-term expansion plans. She met with Group Chief Financial Officer Nelson Lim, Group Chief Operating Officer Thomas Ee, and Southeast Asia Chief Executive Officer Lionel Yeo.

“This level of targeted capital investment is a powerful catalyst for our national economy. Beyond building essential digital infrastructure, STT GDC’s expansion—strengthened by its local partnership with Ayala Corp. and Globe—directly stimulates domestic supply chains, creates specialized, high-paying technical jobs, and equips our Filipino workforce with world-class digital skills that will keep the Philippines globally competitive,” Roque said.

Economic ripple effect

STT GDC said data center investments generate economic benefits beyond the facilities themselves.

Citing its operational experience across Southeast Asia, Yeo said every dollar invested in data center infrastructure generates an estimated US$2.60 to US$3.00 in related economic activity, benefiting engineering, construction, consulting and power industries.

The company also said each direct data center job supports at least six additional jobs across related sectors, with the multiplier expected to be even higher in Asia’s densely populated markets.

To help build local expertise, STT GDC Philippines partnered with global certification body EPI Group to launch its DC Power-Up training program. The initiative enables Filipino engineers and technicians to earn the globally recognized Data Center Foundation Certificate (DCFC) and trains more professionals than the company expects to hire to strengthen the broader industry.

Renewable energy, land seen as key advantages

During the meeting, STT GDC highlighted what it considers the Philippines’ competitive advantages for hyperscale data center investments.

Yeo said the perception that the country has prohibitively high electricity costs does not reflect the total operating picture. After accounting for administrative and other charges, he said power costs rank around the middle among the six Southeast Asian markets where STT GDC operates.

The company also cited the Philippines’ competitive pricing for renewable energy, which has become increasingly important as hyperscalers and AI operators seek to run on 100 percent renewable-backed power.

To support that goal, STT GDC is working with Ayala Corp. and ACEN Corp. to explore dedicated renewable energy solutions for its Philippine facilities.

Yeo also pointed to the country’s availability of large contiguous land parcels, which are becoming increasingly important as AI-driven data center campuses expand beyond 100 megawatts.

Expanding capacity

STT GDC recently added 32 megawatts of capacity at its flagship campus in the Philippines as part of its broader expansion across seven facilities in Metro Manila and Cavite.

The company is working toward its 128-megawatt capacity target while incorporating sustainability measures, including dedicated commercial renewable power, energy-efficient cooling systems and closed-loop water recycling designed to reduce dependence on municipal water supplies.

Roque said the DTI, through the Board of Investments and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Singapore, will continue to assist STT GDC with permitting and other regulatory requirements as it expands its operations in the Philippines.

Also present at the meeting were PTIC-Singapore Commercial Counsellor Carla Grepo-Terentev and DTI Chief of Staff Jeremiah C. Reyes. PR