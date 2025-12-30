DTI-BOI, LRA sign IRR for 99-year Investors’ Lease Act

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Land Registration Authority (LRA) have officially moved to modernize the country’s investment landscape with the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for Republic Act No. 12252, also known as the Investors’ Lease Act.

The document, signed by DTI Secretary and Board of Investments (BOI) Chairman Cristina A. Roque and LRA Administrator Gerardo Panga Sirios, was presented at a ceremony in New Clark City, hosted by the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), on December 19.

This IRR is a critical regulatory milestone that operationalizes the extension of lease periods for private lands by foreign investors from 75 years to an aggregate of 99 years. Arriving three decades after the original law’s enactment, this extension represents a momentous milestone for the country’s economic landscape. By offering longer leasehold terms, the government aims to attract a steady flow of long-term capital, advanced technology, and global expertise.

DTI Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Dr. Ceferino S. Rodolfo, representing Secretary Roque, emphasized that the IRR is a significant step in unlocking these investment opportunities responsibly, while BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang noted that the measure is instrumental in providing the stability and certainty required to remain competitive with the rest of the region.

Beyond extending lease durations, the IRR introduces vital administrative safeguards designed to protect both landowners and lessees. A key feature is the requirement to annotate lease contracts on the land title, making the lease binding to the public and providing an essential layer of legal protection.

Additionally, the IRR simplifies the investor journey by providing a clear, step-by-step process for compliance and establishing specific timelines for government agencies to act on applications, thereby reducing bureaucratic friction.

BOI Governor Atty. Marjorie O. Ramos-Samaniego extended gratitude to the LRA, the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB), and various Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) for their collective effort in harmonizing policies and clarifying procedures. Representing the LRA at the ceremony, Pampanga Register of Deeds Atty. Lorna Dee affirmed that the registration of these leases reflects a national dedication to creating a business environment built on trust and clarity.

Secretary Roque expressed support for the finalization of the IRR, noting it boosts investor confidence through a stable and transparent regulatory environment.

"Our goal is to establish the Philippines as a top global investment destination. This signing provides the long-term security our investors need and proves that we are serious about creating a more competitive and business-friendly nation," she added.

This new regulatory framework will officially take effect on January 4, 2026, following its publication in a newspaper on December 20. PR