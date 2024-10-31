DTI chairs ASEAN Working Group Meeting, secures key agreements in trade negotiations

SPEARHEADED by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Philippines successfully chaired the 9th Meeting of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) Upgrade Negotiation – Working Group on Standards, Technical Regulations, and Conformity Assessment Procedures (WG STRACAP) from October 15 to 16 in Manila and via online conferencing platform.

“Our nation’s active involvement in ATIGA negotiations clearly shows our support to the economic integration efforts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) to achieve the collective vision of a more unified and prosperous region,” DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said.

“By streamlining trade processes and enhancing regulatory alignment, we are empowering businesses with expanded market access, reduced barriers, and improved operational efficiency. This, in turn, will provide consumers across the region with greater access to higher-quality products," she added.

Chaired by DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) Director Neil P. Catajay, the WG-STRACAP convened representatives from ASEAN Member States (AMS), particularly Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam. Assisted by the ASEAN Secretariat, the participants engaged in negotiations on key articles and emerging issues, while reviewing the progress made and providing strategic direction to the relevant working groups.

Discussions during the meeting centered on the draft of the ATIGA STRACAP Chapter, with particular emphasis on Article 9 on Conformity Assessment and Procedures and Article 4 on the Affirmation and Incorporation of the TBT Agreement. The group also addressed unresolved issues related to Article 14 on Transparency and Article 8 on Technical Regulations.

In the last round of negotiation, the AMS reached a positive agreement, with all the members reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and facilitating smooth trade relations within the ASEAN region.

Committee Chair and DTI-BPS Director Catajay also announced to the Trade Negotiations Committee (TNC) the favorable negotiation of the Chapter on Standards, Technical Regulations and Conformity Assessment Procedures. This achievement emphasizes ASEAN’s dedication to addressing regional and global challenges by providing stronger mechanisms for resolving STRACAP-related issues.

Moreover, DTI Assistant Secretary and Fair Trade Group Supervising Head Agaton Teodoro O. Uvero commended the DTI-BPS for their effective facilitation of the meeting. “Maintaining fair trade practices and aligning with international standards bolster the country’s cooperation within ASEAN as we work towards harmonizing regulatory regimes,” he stated.

This year, the ATIGA WG STRACAP has already held three meetings—in March, June, and September—to discuss issues related to STRACAP. The recent ATIGA WG STRACAP meeting was part of the 12th Meeting of the ATIGA Upgrade Negotiation Trade Negotiating Committee and Related Meetings, which took place from October 11 to 17 in Manila.

For more updates and information on standards, technical regulations, and conformity assessment procedures (STRACAP), visit the BPS website at www.bps.dti.gov.ph or email inquiries to bps@dti.gov.ph. PR