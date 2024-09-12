DTI Chief vows to strengthen PH's role in global trade security

THE Philippines is committed to bolstering its role in ensuring global trade security and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), according to Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque.

This commitment was reaffirmed during the Philippine Strategic Trade Management Summit held on September 09.

“As our bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the term 2027-2028 picks up momentum, we aim to solidify our role as a reliable partner and a peacemaker,” said the trade chief.

“Therefore, we remain committed to refining our national strategic trade management framework, addressing challenges in implementation and enforcement, and strengthening our capabilities,” she added.

As one of the lead implementing agencies of the Strategic Trade Management Act (STMA), the DTI has contributed significantly to building a robust national STM system through its Strategic Trade Management Office (STMO).

Key achievements include the expansion of the dedicated STMO team from six to 33 professionals, the registration of 90 enterprises, and the issuance of 154 export authorizations.

The DTI has also leveraged digital solutions such as the STMO's LearnSTM online learning platform and the full implementation of its e-licensing system, Stratlink.

Furthermore, the Philippines' active participation in key international WMD treaties and its bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council, demonstrate the country’s commitment to advancing the rules-based international order.

These efforts to implement robust STM measures have been recognized internationally, with the Philippines’ ranking in the Peddling Peril Index improving significantly from 86th to 48th. This accomplishment underscores the country's dedication to foster economic prosperity while safeguarding its national security interests.

"Strategic trade management is about securing a safer and more prosperous future. It is about striking the balance between economic growth and national security,” said Secretary Roque.

“Aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision of a Bagong Pilipinas, let’s work together with renewed vigor and collective resolve in our pursuit of a safer and more prosperous world,” she added.

The event is part of a broader program that highlights the Philippines' leadership in promoting regional dialogue and cooperation on STM. It includes three annual forums: the 4th Southeast Asia Forum on Export Controls, the 3rd Women in Strategic Trade Forum, and the STM Bilateral Consultation Meetings.