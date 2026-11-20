DAVAO CITY— Forty-four micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Davao Region are set to bring their products to Metro Manila as the Department of Trade and Industry Region XI (DTI XI) stages the second edition of Madayaw: The Davao Region Trade Fair 2026 from December 4 to 8 at the Grand Atrium, Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City.

Building on the inaugural fair's performance in 2025, DTI XI is targeting ₱10 million in cash and booked sales this year and aims to connect at least 15 participating MSMEs with potential buyers and business partners. The initiative seeks to turn product exposure into concrete market opportunities, including new orders, distribution arrangements, and business partnerships.

Bringing Davao-made products to a wider market

The five-day trade fair will showcase a range of food and non-food products reflecting the region's agricultural resources, local craftsmanship, and creative industries. These include cacao and coffee, banana and durian-based products, processed fruits, coconut innovations, textiles, handicrafts, and home and lifestyle goods.

The exhibition will bring these products before Metro Manila consumers, institutional buyers, distributors, retailers, and other prospective business partners. For participating enterprises, it offers an opportunity to introduce their products to new markets, explore commercial partnerships, and gain a better understanding of consumer demand.

Building on the 2025 results

The first Madayaw trade fair, held in December 2025, brought together 27 Davao Region MSMEs and generated ₱15.6 million in combined cash and booked sales—more than three times its ₱5-million target. The event also recorded a 100% client satisfaction rating among participating exhibitors.

For this year's edition, DTI XI aims to build on that performance by bringing 44 enterprises to the Metro Manila market and creating more opportunities for them to engage potential buyers. Beyond sales generated during the exhibition, the agency is looking to facilitate business connections that can lead to repeat orders, wider distribution, and sustained market presence.

Supporting enterprises across local industries

The participating MSMEs include beneficiaries of DTI's industry and enterprise development programs, such as the RAPID Growth Project and the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), which support value-adding and market development in priority commodities; OTOP Philippines, which promotes products rooted in local resources and identity; Malikhaing Pinoy, which advances Filipino creativity and creative industries; and Tatak Pinoy, which strengthens the competitiveness of Philippine-made products.

Through these programs, DTI XI supports enterprises in improving product quality, developing market-ready offerings, and creating greater value from local resources and skills.

DTI XI Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga said Madayaw 2026 reflects the agency's commitment to helping local enterprises reach markets beyond the region and turn their capabilities into viable business opportunities.

“The products of Davao Region reflect the quality of our local resources, the skills of our people, and the innovation of our entrepreneurs. Through Madayaw, we want more consumers and buyers to discover what our MSMEs can offer. More importantly, we want to help these enterprises build connections that can translate into actual orders, wider market reach, and sustained business growth,” Castañaga said.

Discover Davao at Madayaw 2026

Consumers, institutional buyers, distributors, retailers, and prospective business partners are invited to visit Madayaw: The Davao Region Trade Fair 2026 from December 4 to 8 at the Grand Atrium, Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City. Admission is free and open to the public.

Discover Davao-made products, meet the enterprises behind them, and explore the range of goods and innovations coming from the region. PR