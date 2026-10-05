DTI-Davao logs 290 consumer complaints from Q1-Q3

THE Department of Trade and Industry Davao Region (DTI-Davao) processed nearly 300 consumer complaints during the first nine months of the year while keeping basic necessity prices and supplies stable across the region, official agency records show.

Data released by DTI-Davao as of September 30, 2026, shows a total of 290 consumer complaints filed across the region. A total of 170 complaints were lodged through digital channels, including email, social media, and DTI’s Consumer Care platform — while 120 were submitted via walk-in complaints.

Deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable sales practices topped the list of consumer grievances, followed by issues on consumer product and service warranties, product liability, vehicle registration and document delays, and product quality and safety.

Resolution and inter-agency endorsements

To protect consumers and resolve disputes promptly, DTI-Davao resolved 52 complaints immediately upon receipt and facilitated formal mediation for 114 cases.

DTI-Davao endorsed 81 complaints involving other jurisdictions to the relevant government offices. These included 20 cases sent to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), six to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), four to local government units (LGUs), two to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-RACU), and one each to the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

For cases requiring formal legal adjudication, DTI-Davao received 31 complaints. The agency maintained eight ongoing proceedings, achieving an average resolution turnaround of five days.

Steady prices and ample supplies

Prices and supplies of basic goods in the Davao Region remain stable, said Romeo Vasquez Jr., chief trade and industry development specialist at DTI-Davao. He said no manufacturers had filed price hike requests with the DTI central office as of early October.

Speaking at the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday, October 5, 2026, Vasquez said DTI-Davao also keeps up weekly price and supply monitoring of 190 stock-keeping units (SKUs) of necessities and prime commodities across the region.

In the third quarter, he said, monitoring teams inspected 71 commercial firms and issued 52 Letters of Inquiry (LOIs) after finding minor price variations above the suggested retail price (SRP).

"When we see these increases that are varying from the SRP, we issue an LOI or Letter of Inquiry, giving them 48 hours to explain bakit nag-deviate sila (why they deviated) from the SRP," Vasquez said.

All 52 firms gave acceptable explanations, mostly citing logistics and distribution costs, DTI-Davao said. All price variances stayed within the allowed 10 percent threshold, and 88 percent of the monitored SKUs complied with their SRPs.

On bottled water, Vasquez addressed concerns raised by DTI's national statement on Oct. 1, which assured the public of adequate supplies, warned businesses against overpricing plastic drums and water containers, and advised against hoarding amid dry spell advisories. He said the local situation remains normal.

"So far sa (in) Davao Region, stable atong (our) supply on bottled water," Vasquez said. GRS