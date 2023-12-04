DTI-Davao reiterates mandatory certification for Christmas lights

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) has reminded the public anew about the things to consider when buying Christmas lights, especially reiterating the mandatory certification.

The agency, through the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), has updated the list of valid Product Standard (PS) Certification Mark License and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Certificates and Stickers for Christmas Lights, as of 07 November 2023. This list contains not only the PS and ICC numbers but also the names of manufacturers and importers and the description of the said products.

The DTI regulates Christmas lights and lighting sets (lamp holders complete with decorative shades) that are permanently connected in series or series-parallel on a flexible conductor, and are suitable for connection to a main supply. As such, it has put in place several interventions to ensure that consumers are protected continuously. Among them are the mandatory certification among manufacturers and importers and regular monitoring.

Under the law, RA 4109 or the Standards Law and its implementing rules and regulations, DAO 04:2008, prescribes the rules and regulations on the licensing of local and foreign companies to use the Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and/or Safety Certification Mark, while DAO 05:2008 prescribes the rules and regulations on the issuance of ICC to import shipments covered by mandatory BPS product certification.

DTI-Davao Regional Director Maria Belenda Q. Ambi said that manufacturers and importers can easily and conveniently apply online through the Product Certification Information Management System (PCIMS) on the BPS website.

Based on Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 18-13:2018, or the Implementing Guidelines for Mandatory Certification of Christmas Lights and Lighting Sets covered by PNS 189:2000, from the BPS, the following are included: 1) Christmas lights/lighting sets rated up to 250V single phase shall be required to undergo PS or ICC certification procedures in accordance with the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of DAO 04:2008, DAO 05:2008; 2) lighting sets using push-in type lamps or filament-type; 3) lighting sets light-emitting diode (LED) as lamps; and 4) lighting sets for indoor use or marked with “for indoor/outdoor use”

Meanwhile, the following are exempted from the mandatory certification: 1) Lighting sets integral in Christmas Tress/lanterns/decors; 2) Lighting sets designed for Outdoor use; 3) Ropes Lights; 4) Lighting sets using D.C. Supply; 5) Neon Lights; 6) Meteor Tube; 7) Lighting sets using General Lighting Sets (GLS); and 7) Lighting Sets with power supply adapter.

Products under the BPS Mandatory Product Certification Schemes are classified into three major groups, namely: 1) electrical and electronic products; 2) mechanical/building and construction materials; and 3) chemical and other consumer products and systems.

Ambi encouraged all local manufacturers, importers, and business establishment owners selling Christmas lights to ensure that they only offer licensed and certified products to avoid penalties. In the meantime, the local trade chief urged consumers to buy Christmas lights with PS or ICC marks only for quality and safe products to use.

“Under the BPS Mandatory Product Certification Schemes, it is clear that products covered therein without the necessary marking or sticker are not allowed for distribution in the Philippine market. Hence, any violation thereof shall be dealt with accordingly,” she emphasized.

The regional and field offices of DTI-Davao have been doing rounds throughout the region to monitor and enforce the requirements and guidelines covering Christmas lights and other lighting sets that are in demand this holiday season. This is to ensure the compliance of the concerned establishments and individuals with the product standards law and for the safety and protection of consumers.

For the complete list of licensed/certified Christmas Lights consumers may be accessed at https://bps.dti.gov.ph/index.php/product-certification/certified-products.

For concerns related to this advisory, the agency can be reached at landline number (082) 224-0511 local 417. A message can be sent, too, to DTI-Davao’s official Facebook page, the DTI Region 11, for more convenience. PR