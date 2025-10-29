DTI-DavOro reminds biz vs shortchanging

NABUNTURAN, Davao de Oro —An official of the Department of Trade and Industry Davao de Oro (DTI-DDO) reminds business establishments to provide exact change to their clients, otherwise face penalties according to the law.

During the Kapihan sa PIA at NCCC Nabunturan, Kristine Mae Oran of DTI-DDO emphasized that in Republic Act 10909, or the No Shortchanging Act of 2016, it is unlawful to give insufficient or no change to the customers.

“Naa tay tulo ka prohibited acts dinha. Una, bawal ang kulang gyud na sukli. Ikaduha, bawal ang pagpanukli sa lahi na porma, example candies. Ug ang ikatulo (bawal) ang pagpanghangyo (sa pagsukli),” Oran said.

(We have three prohibited acts there. First, it is really forbidden to give short change. Second, it is not allowed to provide change in a different form, for example, candies. And the third (prohibited act) is bargaining (when giving change).)

The officials also encouraged consumers to report any violation of this act.

“Wala sa centavo or pila ka piso na no; kung naa gyud na siya na prohibited act, ang usa ka complainant or ang usa ka consumer nga naka-experience og ingon ana, pwede gyud siya moduol sa amoa sa DTI para sa pagsang-at sa iyang complaint,” she said.

(It’s not about the centavo or how many pesos; if there truly is a prohibited act, a complainant or a consumer who experienced such a thing can definitely approach us at DTI to file their complaint.)

According to the law, the violators, if proven guilty, can be fined with the amount of change plus ₱500 or 3% of the gross sales of the establishment on the day of the violation, whichever is higher in the first offense, and will be increased up to ₱25,000 or 10% of the gross sales depending on the number of offenses committed.

The agency also conducted a forum and sticker placement about the said law on October 1, 2025, which was attended by 40 tricycle drivers in Nabunturan.

The event was part of the agency’s celebration of Consumer Welfare Month. PIA DAVAO