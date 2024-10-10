DTI-DavSur kicks off Consumer Welfare Month

DIGOS CITY — To kick off the Consumer Welfare Month 2024 celebration with the theme “Be Smart, Assert your Consumer Rights!”, the Department of Trade and Industry – Davao del Sur Provincial Office held the Provincial Quiz Bee and ‘Pa-Zumba at Pa-Kape sa Konsumante’ on October 1 at Gaisano Grand Mall of Digos here.

Grades 9 and 10 students from 18 participating schools battled it out in the easy, average, and difficult rounds with questions based on the provisions of consumer and fair trade laws, government regulations, and other department orders issued concerning the Consumer Act. Relevant facts about DTI were likewise asked among the participants.

The winning schools are the following: Champion – Cor Jesu College; 1st Runner-up – Davao del Sur School of Fisheries; 2nd Runner-up – Barayong National High School; 3rd Runner-Up – Lapulabao National High School; and 4th Runner-up – Sta. Cruz National High School. Accordingly, the top 3 schools will represent Davao del Sur in the Regional Quiz Bee.

Shortly after the quiz bee competition, ‘Pa-Zumba at Pa-Kape Sa Konsumante’ followed. The Zumba activity is part of DTI’s advocacy on promoting a healthy lifestyle among consumers. Simultaneously, free cups of coffee were served to the participating consumers, also in celebration of International Coffee Day.

DTI Davao del Sur Provincial Director Maria Victoria R. Placer said that consumers need to be smart and assertive especially nowadays that “we are faced with more choices and we do more frequent transactions in the market. Learn the basics of consumer rights and responsibilities, product warranties, data privacy, and protection, among others.”

“Being smart and assertive consumers will not only protect you. In the bigger picture, it will foster a more equitable and transparent market environment”, she added.

DTI Davao del Sur has lined up the following activities for the entire month of October: Showcase of Products with Mandatory Certification in Gaisano Mall of Digos on October 4 to 6; radio guesting on October 15 and 22; Consumer Education Seminar (CES) for MSMEs in the Municipality of Padada on October 16; Consumer Complaints Handling Seminar for MSMEs in the Municipality of Sulop on October 21; Business Establishments Forum on October 24; Presyo Diskwento Caravan in Digos City from October 24 to 26; and Regional Quiz Bee participation on October 28.

The Consumer Welfare Month is celebrated every October as declared by Presidential Proclamation No. 1098 series of 1997 to promote consumer awareness and disseminate consumer information to the public and private sectors on policies and programs affecting consumer welfare. PR