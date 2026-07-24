DTI expands logistics hub with 9 new partners

MORE micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will gain access to real-time logistics information, business support, and lower shipping costs after the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) added nine new industry partners to its Supply Chain and Logistics Center (SCLC).

The new partnerships were formalized during the SCLC Pledge of Commitment and Ceremonial Signing at the Office of the Secretary Conference Room in Makati City on July 21.

Since launching the center in June 2025, the DTI's Supply Chain and Logistics Group (SCLG) has expanded its network of industry partners to provide MSMEs with real-time logistics services, supply chain information, and business support.

The new partners are AC Logistics, AP Cargo, Crystal Cold Storage Inc., DSV Contract Logistics Inc., Magsaysay Logistics and Transport Corp., Orient Freight International Inc., Robinsons Logistix and Industrial Inc., SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (SGV), and United Parcel Service Philippines Inc. (UPS).

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the growing network reflects the private sector's confidence in the Marcos administration's efforts to strengthen the country's logistics ecosystem through public-private collaboration.

"Since its launch in 2025, the SCLC has evolved into an active collaboration platform where government, logistics service providers, and industry experts work together to improve logistics accessibility, affordability, and reliability for local enterprises and MSMEs. As we continue to grow this community, we are also strengthening the Philippines' capacity to improve supply chain resilience and enhance our competitiveness within ASEAN and the global marketplace," Roque said.

The latest batch builds on the center's earlier partnerships. The first group of 18 industry leaders helped establish the SCLC Online Portal and Hotline, while a second batch of 12 partners formed the SCLC Guild, a pool of 33 industry experts providing pro bono advice on artificial intelligence, agrilogistics, customs compliance and cold chain management.

Roque said the collaboration is particularly important for MSMEs in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas by improving access to logistics information, service referrals and government assistance.

Helping MSMEs grow

The initiative has already benefited businesses such as Alvin Project Beans, a Cavite-based company founded in 2017 by chief executive officer Alvin Causing.

Causing, who sources raw materials from Cavite, Batangas, Benguet and Mindanao, said DTI supported the company from its early days through the Kapatid Mentor ME program and trade fairs, helping it grow into an exporter serving Canada, Belgium, China and Spain.

"During one of our export shipments, we lost a large number of products. I asked DTI for help, specifically Ms. Sandina David from the logistics team. Before approaching her, I had already coordinated with the logistics company, but after several weeks nothing happened. When I sought DTI's assistance, I got a response within a week, and my losses were eventually replaced," Causing said.

Industry support

AP Cargo Logistics Network Corp. president and chief executive officer Enrique "Ike" Castillo said the company's nationwide presence enables it to serve MSMEs across the country.

"What AP Cargo offers is a nationwide network stretching from North to South. We even have a branch in Tawi-Tawi, backed by hundreds of trucks for pickup and delivery. About 99.9 percent of our customers are MSMEs, which is why we are known for shipping goods of all shapes and sizes," Castillo said.

He said the company's clients include resellers, entrepreneurs, and business owners nationwide.

AC Logistics Holdings Corp. Chief Executive Officer Erry Hardianto said improving agricultural logistics remains one of the company's priorities.

"Our goal in joining this partnership is to make the farm-to-table supply chain more efficient. Working with DTI, producers and retailers, we want to streamline the process by creating strategic logistics hubs where we can make the biggest impact," Hardianto said.

SCLG Undersecretary Mary Jean T. Pacheco said logistics is ultimately about connecting people and opportunities.

"It is about connecting producers to markets, helping businesses grow, strengthening food security, supporting disaster resilience and ensuring that every Filipino entrepreneur, regardless of location, has access to opportunities," Pacheco said.

The DTI said it plans to institutionalize the SCLC through the proposed Supply Chain and Logistics Bureau and is working with the Department of Budget and Management to secure plantilla positions for the center. PR