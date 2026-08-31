DTI exporters’ fair generates P129M

MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry’s Bagong Pilipinas National Exporters’ Fair 2026 generated P129.25 million in exhibitor sales, opening more opportunities for Philippine exporters and highlighting the country’s growing Halal, coconut, and agri-based industries.

The five-day fair, held July 22 to 26 at the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, brought together 237 exporters and export-ready companies representing seven major product clusters.

With the theme “Navigating Uncertainties, Seizing Opportunities,” the event gave Filipino enterprises a platform to showcase export-ready products, connect with potential buyers, and tap government support for international expansion.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque emphasized the people behind the country’s export figures, saying every product shipped abroad represents the work of Filipino families, factories, and communities.

She said export earnings bring revenue home, create jobs, strengthen local industries, and help build a more resilient economy.

Business matching played a key role in the fair’s sales. Organizers facilitated nearly 200 one-on-one meetings between exhibitors and 73 institutional buyers, including retail consolidators, supermarket chains, retail stores and foreign trade representatives looking for long-term supply partnerships.

The fair also opened its doors to the public, who explored Filipino products in food and beverages, fashion, textiles, wellness, and creative industries. Live cooking demonstrations, product showcases, social media challenges, and a pop quiz on Philippine trade history added to the event.

Halal-certified and coconut-based products emerged as major attractions.

Forty Halal-supported exhibitors recorded P34.23 million in sales, while 33 businesses supported through the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan generated P29.22 million.

The exhibition also featured emerging high-value crops such as ube, pili, and calamansi.

For participating businesses, the subsidized showcase provided valuable exposure without the cost of mounting a major marketing campaign.

“We are part of the special setting, so that’s something that we value a lot because it gives a spotlight to our products that would otherwise require more marketing expense,” said Leandro Geniston of AG Pacific Nutraceutical Corp., which produces fresh-centrifuged virgin coconut oil, coconut chips, and plant-based food products.

Other exhibitors said certifications can help Philippine products enter new markets.

“Being Halal-certified opened so many doors for me to export in the Gulf countries,” said Rebecca Topacio, chief operating officer of Jimbec Food Products Corp.

Jowen Salazar, owner of Kuya BS Mushroom Products, also credited DTI assistance with Halal certification for helping his business meet the requirements of international consolidators.

The fair also connected export growth with the livelihoods of local farmers.

Padie Alover, vice president of JPC Golden Alliance Trading Inc., said his company works directly with farmers to promote Philippine ube.

“The more we sell products, the more that we can help our farmers,” Alover said.

Beyond sales, DTI used the fair to help businesses prepare for the demands of international trade.

The agency organized seven free “Usapang Exports” sessions covering free trade agreements, global market analysis, sustainability regulations, export financing, and logistics. Participants also received coaching and consultations from industry experts on preparing their products for global distribution.

DTI organized the fair through its Export Marketing Bureau and Bureau of Market Development, Promotions and OTOP in partnership with the DTI Halal Industry Development Program, Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan, and Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport).

The event ended with an awards ceremony honoring top exhibitors and partner organizations and the launch of National Exporters’ Week 2026.

Entrepreneurs and international buyers interested in Philippine products may contact DTI at exports@dti.gov.ph for information on export programs and business opportunities. PR