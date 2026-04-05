DTI flags unsafe appliances

AS ELECTRICAL issues remain a leading cause of fires in Filipino homes, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) urged consumers to check the Philippine Standard (PS) mark or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker when buying appliances and electronics to ensure these meet safety standards.

Data from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) showed that over 7,000 fire incidents in 2025 were caused by electrical issues, making it the primary cause of fire incidents in the country.

The DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) warned that unsafe appliances increase fire risks, especially during the hot months when electricity use is high, and reminded the public to check PS and ICC marks when buying products or on appliances already in use.

Currently, the DTI-BPS regulates 25 household appliances, 25 lighting and wiring devices, and two categories of consumer electronics. This regulation is enforced through Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 18-03, Series of 2018, and DAO No. 22-01, Series of 2022. As of March 2026, 1,698 manufacturers are registered PS license holders.

Products with PS or ICC marks meet Philippine safety standards. The PS mark is issued to manufacturers that pass factory audits and product tests, while the ICC sticker is granted to importers on a per shipment or per bill-of-lading basis after products undergo inspection and testing.

The agency also reminded the public to avoid overloading outlets and to regularly check wires for damage. Consumers are encouraged to practice electrical safety through choosing certified products to protect their homes.

The DTI-BPS currently regulates 113 products that require Philippine National Standards (PNS) compliance. Items such as electric fans, refrigerators, and extension cords must obtain a PS License or an Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) prior to being sold in the Philippine market. As the national standards body, the DTI-BPS is mandated to develop, promulgate, and implement standards for all products in the Philippines.

For the latest updates on technical regulations and standardization initiatives, follow our official DTI-BPS Facebook page at facebook.com/DTIPH.Standards or visit www.bps.dti.gov.ph. PR