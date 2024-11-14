DTI heightens MSME support

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) successfully concluded the 2024 Shared Service Facilities (SSF) Coordinators’ Meeting cum Learning Visits held from 12 to 13 November 2024.

This two-day event aimed at strengthening the implementation of the SSF Project by equipping DTI Regional and Provincial SSF Coordinators with updated policies, strategic approaches, and technical skills to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide.

DTI Assistant Secretary for Special Concerns Dominic Tolentino led the learning visits to several innovation centers, showcasing advanced technologies and best practices that MSMEs can replicate in their respective industries.

These visits highlighted the importance of bridging the technological divide for MSMEs, a gap that the SSF Project has targeted to close since its inception in 2013.

“Today’s learning visits are a testament to the transformative impact of the SSF Project. By providing MSMEs access to cutting-edge equipment and tools, we are enabling them to scale up their operations, enhance productivity, and increase their competitiveness in both the domestic and international markets,” said Assistant Secretary Tolentino.

“The knowledge gained by our SSF Coordinators from this event will further empower them to carry out effective strategies and innovations across their regions,” he added.

The SSF Project has been instrumental in supporting MSMEs through shared access to vital machinery, tools, systems, and expertise. As of 31 August 2024, the project has established 3,582 facilities across the country, benefitting over 600,000 users and generating 300,000 employment opportunities.

Key industry clusters supported by the project include processed food, coffee, cacao, dairy, coconut, bamboo, and metalworks, among others.

The meeting, held on November 12, 2024, provided a platform for SSF Coordinators to address operational challenges, discuss updates to the SSF Guidelines, and explore new technologies that can boost productivity and ensure the sustainability of the SSF Project.

The event also facilitated collaborative problem-solving among the coordinators, partner organizations, and industry experts—paving the way for improved project implementation.

With the recent amendments to the SSF Guidelines, the Revised Manual on the Disposal of Government Properties, and the New Government Procurement Act, the DTI aims to optimize the performance and operations of the SSF Project to better serve the needs of MSMEs. PR