DTI implements price freeze in Davao Oriental

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has implemented a price freeze across all areas in Davao Oriental until December 12, 2025, following the province’s declaration of a State of Calamity due to the devastating magnitude 7.6 and 6.8 earthquakes that struck the municipality of Manay, near the Philippine trench.

The enforcement stems from SP Resolution No. 18-152-10-2025, issued by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Davao Oriental on October 13, 2025, placing the entire province under a state of calamity in response to the severe damage caused by the earthquakes.

Under the law, individuals or establishments found violating the price freeze may face imprisonment of one to ten years, fines ranging from P1,000 to P1,000,000, or both, depending on the court’s decision. The local government appealed for the cooperation of business owners and the public to prevent price manipulation and profiteering during the ongoing emergency.

Meanwhile, the DTI Davao Oriental Provincial Office has begun price monitoring activities in various business establishments to ensure compliance with the freeze and to prevent unreasonable price hikes following the twin tremors.

The initial inspection covered areas in Manay, Tarragona, the City of Mati, and nearby towns, including Baganga and Caraga. Monitored items include canned goods, processed milk, coffee, laundry soap and detergents, salt, instant noodles, and bottled water, among other basic necessities.

According to DTI, the latest monitoring showed that prices of basic necessities and prime commodities remain stable and within the suggested retail price (SRP). Establishments found violating the Consumer Act of the Philippines will face appropriate sanctions.

“We at DTI will continue to closely monitor the prices of goods in business establishments to prevent overpricing, especially during this difficult time. We also encourage consumers to remain vigilant and report any irregularities,” said DTI Davao Oriental Provincial Director Ma. Joycelyn F. Banlasan. DEF