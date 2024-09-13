DTI kicks off 2024 PH Creative Industries month celebration

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) officially opened the Philippine Creative Industries Month (PCIM) 2024 on September 3. The event marked the start of a month-long nationwide celebration of Filipino creativity and innovation.

Representing DTI-Competitiveness and Innovation Group Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba, Assistant Secretary Leonila T. Baluyut inaugurated the 2024 PCIM celebration. She underscored the critical role of the creative industries in shaping the national economy and cultural identity of the Philippines.

“Aligned with the aspirations of the PCIDA, PCIM serves as a strategic platform to showcase the richness and diversity of Filipino creativity, demonstrating its substantial contributions to our cultural legacy and economic vitality,” Asec. Baluyut shared.

The opening ceremony attracted over 500 participants, who immerse themselves in a dynamic showcase of exhibitions, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Distinguished speakers from various creative industry domains shared their insights, including Avid Liongoren, Founder of Rocketsheep (Audiovisual Media); Sherwin O, President of CIIT College of Arts and Technology (Digital Interactive Media); Michico Oranga, President of Lime Digital Asia (Creative Services); Atty. Dominador Buhain, President of REX Education (Publishing and Printed Media); John Verlin Santos, Founder of Titik Poetry (Performing Arts); Archie Oclos, renowned mural painter (Visual Arts); Chef Tatung Sarthou III, Content creator of Lutong Simpol (Traditional Cultural Expressions); and Professor Xiao Briones Chua (Cultural Sites).

Reinforcing these discussions, interactive booths manned by a diverse range of government agencies and organizations provided attendees with invaluable insights into the latest support mechanisms available for the creative industries. Among these were the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Tourism (DOT), and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

These booths also showcased the expertise of leading organizations such as the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), Likhaan, Globaltronics, Challenge Systems Inc., Vizrt Demo Units, and Dell Precision Workstation.

Meanwhile, the celebration also saw performances from the Manila International Dance Festival, Young Creatives Challenge (YC2) Season 1 runner-up Cody Lalo and Burn Piamonte, Performance Martial Arts troupe, YC2 Grand Prize Winner Rocky Baliton, and This Band.

The event was graced by esteemed members and representatives of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council, led by Usec. Verna Buensuceso, OIC Undersecretary of DOT; Atty. Anne Claire C. Cabochan, Deputy Director General of IPOHL; Ms. Nelly Nita Dillera, Deputy Director General of Technical Education And Skills Development Authority; Asec. Reynaldo Cancio and Director Diane Gail Maharjan from NEDA; Ms. Marichu G. Tellano, Deputy Executive Director of NCCA; Dir. Anna Liza F. Bonagua of DILG; and Dir. Jhino Llano of DICT.

Furthermore, the ceremony was distinguished by the presence of the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) and Deputy Executive Director Ma. Lourdes Mediran of the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM).

Key figures from the creative industries also lent their support, notably Pangasinan 4th District Representative and PCIDA Author, Hon. Christopher “Toff” De Venecia, and Private Sector Representative of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council, Mr. Pablo Gabriel Malvar.

Dir. Lilian G. Salonga of the DTI-Creative Industries Development Office, encouraged all stakeholders to actively participate in showcasing the impact of the creative industries on the country’s future.

“We already have 49—and counting—co-bannered events dedicated to celebrating our vibrant creative community for PCIM,” said Director Salonga.

“Whether you’re a creative, a business, an LGU, or a supporter of the arts, you have a role. Register your events at www.PCIM.ph. Together, let’s elevate our creative industries, inspire innovation, and show the world that we are, indeed, a creative nation,” she added.

PCIM is celebrated in accordance with Republic Act 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA). It aims to promote and develop the creative industries as a vital pillar of the nation’s cultural and economic landscape.

This year’s PCIM celebration also marked the launch of the Creative Industries Website (www.PhilippineCreativeIndustries.com), a resource hub for industry updates, opportunities, and initiatives. PR