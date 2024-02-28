DTI lauds signing of "Tatak Pinoy" Act

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to boost its science, technology, and innovation-driven industrialization agenda with the enactment of the “Tatak Pinoy” Act on 26 February 2024.

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s priorities in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, the newly passed legislation will empower Philippine industries to manufacture a broader range of higher quality and sophisticated products, elevate our position in the global value chain, and enhance productivity and competitiveness in the global market.

The Tatak Pinoy Law lies at the core of our nation's industrialization strategy, revitalizing and driving our economic agenda with precision. With its focus on promoting industrial excellence, embracing innovation, and navigating contemporary challenges, Tatak Pinoy is a transformative legislation that empowers Philippine industries to thrive in an intensely competitive global landscape.

Under the law, a Tatak Pinoy Council will spearhead the development and implementation of a multi-year strategy focusing on five key pillars: human resources, infrastructure, technology and innovation, investments, and sound financial management.

"We are confident that this legislation will bolster our ongoing programs, propelling industries towards greater global recognition and success. It underscores our commitment to implement measures that enhance the competitiveness of our local industries, ensuring that the world gets to experience what the Philippines has to offer,” said Secretary Pascual.

The Atlas of Economic Complexity, which measures the level of sophistication of export products being produced by countries globally, ranks the Philippines as 33rd among 133 countries, with an overall economic complexity index of 0.76. This is driven by the country’s exports of high to moderate complex products such as electronics and integrated circuits, electrical machinery and equipment, as well as Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services. The country ranks 4th in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Singapore (5th), Thailand (23rd), and Malaysia (28th), and above Vietnam (61st) and Indonesia (64th).

"The Tatak Pinoy Law is a significant milestone that will enable our industries to climb up the economic complexity ladder, making the Philippines a more formidable player in the global market. Tatak Pinoy will enable our industries to embrace new technologies and effectively overcome the challenges of the modern world," said DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba.

With the implementation of the Tatak Pinoy Law, the DTI aims to elevate the country's ranking by supporting and promoting the production of more sophisticated and high-quality products. Tatak Pinoy will build on the existing flagship initiatives of the DTI, such as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) and Malikhaing Pinoy Program, which cultivate and promote unique products and empower local entrepreneurs and innovators to elevate the quality and marketability of locally made products.

Tatak Pinoy is poised to revolutionize industries, particularly Philippine manufacturing, amidst the entry of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. It will amplify DTI’s efforts in building an Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory, establishing a Center for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR), and supporting the country's Regional Inclusive Innovation Centers (RIICs). This will drive innovation and facilitate Industry 4.0 adoption, especially among micro-, small, and medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

A critical provision of the law is the mandate for the Philippine government to prioritize Filipino products and services in government procurement, strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors. This initiative serves as a catalyst for creating a robust market environment, particularly beneficial for SMEs and startups.

Let's work together to build a vibrant and dynamic industry ecosystem that benefits everyone, positioning the Philippines as a center of innovation and excellence on the global stage," said the DTI secretary. PR