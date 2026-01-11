DTI launches Model Negosyo Center

IMAGINE how business started in dilapidated facilities back in the day. Now picture a sleek upgrade that makes it faster, smarter, and easier. That’s the reality beginning this year, thanks to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The DTI unveiled the model Negosyo Center, a flagship initiative reflective of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration’s commitment to empowering MSMEs and digitizing government services. By prioritizing efficiency and ease of doing business, this vibrant hub is designed to listen to entrepreneur needs and provide the rapid response necessary to accelerate their growth in a modern economy.

Designed as a one-stop, high-capacity business support center, it delivers seamless services including business name registration and Barangay Micro Business Enterprise (BMBE) processing. Entrepreneurs also get advanced advisory services, specialized training, innovation support, and digital integration powered by the Tatak Pinoy and BSMED Digitalization Funds.

This launch matters hugely because micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) make up 99.6% of all businesses in the Philippines and create over 60% of jobs. The new center empowers them to thrive.

Yesterday’s inauguration kicks off DTI’s wave of modernization projects, rolling out upgraded Negosyo Centers across the nation. Of the roughly 1,400 centers nationwide, the agency plans to complete two per region this year.

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque shared her message for investors and entrepreneurs now accessing these enhanced government services through the refurbished facility.

“The Marcos Jr. administration is here to help you as best and as aggressive as we can. We will make sure that yung mga negosyo niyo will thrive and will grow here in the DTI and in the Marcos administration. Remember, a lot of the big players started as MSMEs, so huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Let’s take advantage of what the government has to offer. If we have a dream, let’s go for the dream.” PR