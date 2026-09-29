DTI launches Negosyo Center Online Portal 2.0

MANILA — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched the Negosyo Center Online Portal 2.0 on Sept. 28, giving Filipino entrepreneurs digital access to business services, learning resources, and mentoring support.

The DTI launched the enhanced portal at its National Capital Region office in Makati City. The platform, developed by the Negosyo Center Program Management Office, brings key services into one digital hub, including business registration assistance, advisory services, updated educational modules, and one-on-one virtual pro bono coaching from certified mentors.

The portal also digitizes Negosyo Center operations by adding client profiling, content management, and data analytics tools. These features will help DTI track entrepreneurial trends, assess users’ needs, and extend government support to remote and underserved communities.

“Small businesses are the beating heart of our economy. When we empower a local enterprise, we do not just build a business — we uplift families, transform communities and drive national growth,” DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said.

“Through this portal, we are bringing DTI’s services directly to your fingertips, ensuring every local business receives fast, clear, and actionable guidance to compete and succeed.”

Roque said the portal can also help connect local producers with international markets, citing 19 consecutive months of expansion that brought Philippine merchandise exports to a seven-month total of $54.92 billion from January to July 2026.

To sustain export growth, the DTI is linking micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to trade networks, including 23 free trade agreements in force or under negotiation, progress on the EU-Philippines FTA, and the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

The agency is also providing other support, including trade fairs with venue costs fully covered by the DTI. The agency said the initiative generated more than P1.09 billion in sales for more than 3,500 local businesses in 2025.

Through the Small Business Corp., the DTI is also offering collateral-free financing programs, including the P2 billion Women’s Enterprise Fund, P2 billion OFW Negosyo Fund, P3 billion Exporter Fund, P2 billion MSME Business Fund, and P2 billion E-Transport Loan Program.

The Youth Enterprise Fund offers financing of up to P500,000, with applications processed through a mobile app.

“All big businesses started small,” Roque said, urging entrepreneurs to use the new portal.

“Please use this portal. Ask questions, seek guidance, and tell us what support you need so we can tailor our services to help you build stronger businesses and a better future for every Filipino family,” she said. PR