DTI launches website for PH Creative Industries

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) officially launched a new website dedicated to supporting the Philippine creative industries. Unveiled during the Philippine Creative Industries Month (PCIM) 2024 opening ceremony, the platform aims to connect, educate, and empower creatives across the country.

Speaking on behalf of DTI-Competitiveness and Innovation Group Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba, Assistant Secretary Leonila T. Baluyut described the Philippine Creative Industries (PCI) website as a significant milestone. The website represents the country’s efforts to promote creativity as a driving force for economic growth and cultural development.

“Our new digital platform is poised to become the ultimate hub for Filipino creatives—a comprehensive one-stop destination where you can connect with fellow artists and industry leaders,” Asec. Baluyut shared.

“It will also provide access to premier educational resources and training programs and opportunities to explore funding opportunities. Additionally, users can stay updated with event calendars, news, and trends, while finding valuable information on government programs and job listings,” she added.

Accessible at www.philippinecreativeindustries.com , the user-friendly PCI website centralizes and streamlines access to essential information, resources, and support services for stakeholders in the creative industries.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, the portal aims to foster collaboration, stimulate growth, and promote the creative agenda across the Philippines. It serves as a one-stop shop, expanding industry players’ access to data, technology, and market opportunities.

Key features of the PCI website include the:

Connect Tab: Facilitates networking with industry professionals, organizations, and collaborators for your next project;

Learn Tab: Provides access to resources for skills and business knowledge enhancement;

Fund Tab: Helps individuals find grants, funding programs, and opportunities to grow their business or creative pursuits;

Calendar Tab: Keeps users informed about important workshops, seminars, or events in the creative scene;

News Tab: Offers the latest trends, success stories, and industry developments;

Work Tab: Connects job seekers and employers within the creative community through curated job boards;

Plans and Programs Tab: Showcases government initiatives to foster industry growth; and

PCIM Tab: Provides comprehensive information about Philippine Creative Industries Month 2024, including event details and key updates.

The website launch was one of the highlights of the PCIM Opening Ceremony which featured discussions from prominent leaders in the creative industries, live performances, and interactive booths showcasing the latest government initiatives.

The creation of this website fulfills the mandate of Section 18 of Republic Act No. 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act. This designates the DTI as the PCIDA Secretariat responsible for developing and maintaining a website. The platform shall serve as the primary source of information on statistics, events, government programs, and benefits for Philippine Creative Industries. PR