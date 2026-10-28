DTI, Mastercard partner to boost digital small businesses

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through its E-Commerce Bureau (ECB), has partnered with Mastercard to equip Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the digital tools, skills and resources needed to thrive in a digital economy.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on October 26, 2026, the DTI ECB and Mastercard will collaborate to expand small businesses’ access to digital technology and electronic payment solutions. The initiative aims to enhance local e-commerce capabilities and build merchant confidence in using digital platforms to reach broader markets.

“Many small businesses are already selling online. What some still need is greater confidence in accepting payments and engaging with customers safely and securely. By working with Mastercard, we hope to bridge that gap and help them get there,” said DTI ECB Director Atty. Eryl Royce R. Nagtalon.

Recent data highlights the country's rapid shift toward digital commerce. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas E-Payments Measurement Report, digital transactions made up 64.69% of all retail payments in 2025, up from 57.45% in 2024. Merchant payments—including those made to MSMEs—accounted for 74.31% of total digital transactions, reflecting the central role electronic payments now play in everyday commerce.

Going digital allows small enterprises to stay competitive, streamline operations and process payments safely. However, full digital adoption requires more than just technology; business owners also need practical skills to navigate online marketplaces securely and effectively.

“MSMEs are at the heart of the Philippine economy, and digitalization can give them new ways to reach customers, operate more efficiently and compete in an increasingly connected marketplace. At Mastercard, we want to help make that opportunity more accessible by giving businesses not only access to digital payment solutions, but also the knowledge and confidence to use them effectively,” said Mastercard Philippines country manager Jason Crasto.

“Through our work with the DTI, we look forward to helping more Filipino MSMEs take the next step in their digital journey and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

The partnership combines the DTI ECB’s background in local enterprise development with Mastercard’s global experience in payment technologies. Together, the organizations plan to roll out training programs and practical resources to help small merchants adapt to changing consumer habits and build long-term business resilience. PR