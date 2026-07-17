DTI opens ₱150M packaging hub in Caraga

MICRO, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Caraga Region now have access to the country's largest government-funded packaging and printing Shared Service Facility (SSF), a ₱150-million hub designed to help businesses improve product quality and compete in bigger markets.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched the facility during MSME Development Week 2026 in partnership with Father Saturnino Urios University (FSUU).

Called Miracle (Modern Implementation for Revolutionizing Advanced Cutting-edge Layout and Excellent Printing Solution), the one-stop hub offers modern packaging, labeling, and printing services to help MSMEs strengthen product branding, improve packaging quality, and meet local and international market standards.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the government invested in the facility to give small businesses free access to high-end equipment that would otherwise be beyond their reach.

"The country's largest SSF project—the FSUU MIRACLE—demonstrates our strong commitment to equipping Filipino entrepreneurs with the tools they need to compete and grow," Roque said.

"We established this facility because we believe that better packaging, clearer labeling, and stronger branding are no longer optional. They are essential for businesses to meet market standards and succeed in increasingly competitive markets," she added.

FSUU president Rev. Fr. Randy Jasper C. Odchigue accepted the project on behalf of the university, which will manage the facility and provide MSMEs and students with access to modern technology and hands-on industry training.

Norde International Distributors Inc. president Allan Hao Chin also pledged the company's continued technical support, industry expertise, and after-sales service to help ensure the facility's long-term operations.

The launch also featured the signing of a memorandum of agreement between DTI and FSUU for the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP) Packaging and Labeling Enhancement Project.

The project aims to help coconut-based enterprises improve their packaging, labeling, and product development, further strengthening the competitiveness of Caraga's coconut industry.

The FSUU Miracle facility marks another milestone in DTI's Shared Service Facilities Program, which seeks to enhance the productivity and market competitiveness of MSMEs across the country. PR