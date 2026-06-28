DTI orders destruction of P60M substandard cement

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) has ordered the destruction of 12,500 metric tons of substandard Portland Cement Type 1 valued at approximately P60 million in Ilocos Norte from April 10 to 11, 2026. The enforcement action aims to prevent unsafe cement from entering the market, ensuring that homes, schools, bridges, and other infrastructure are built using materials that strictly meet national safety and quality requirements.

Laboratory testing revealed that the cement failed to meet the specifications of Philippine National Standard (PNS) 07:2018, the country's mandatory standard for Portland cement. Specifically, the products failed key quality tests—including loss on ignition, insoluble residue, and 28-day compressive strength—raising serious concerns regarding their performance in construction. The non-compliant shipment consisted of 3,700 metric tons packed in 40-kilogram bags and 8,800 metric tons packed in jumbo bags.

The cement products were imported from Vietnam and stored in the importer's warehouse in Ilocos Norte pending inspection and testing for a Statement of Confirmation (SOC). Under DTI Department Administrative Order (DAO) 17-06, Series of 2017, an SOC is required before Portland cement may be sold or distributed in the Philippine market.

The DTI-BPS emphasized that safe buildings must begin with safe construction materials. By removing substandard cement from the supply chain, the agency aims to protect Filipino families, workers, and communities while safeguarding both public and private infrastructure investments.

Under existing technical regulations, manufacturers and importers whose products fail mandatory standards must either re-export the items or have them destroyed under DTI-BPS supervision. Furthermore, non-compliant companies face the immediate suspension of their Philippine Standard (PS) License. Affected firms can only resume distribution or renew their license after the BPS verifies compliance through a thorough product reassessment.

This strict measure reinforces the DTI-BPS’ commitment to consumer protection by keeping unsafe goods off store shelves. Ultimately, destroying rejected shipments deters the future entry of substandard items, upholds market integrity and shields compliant local businesses from unfair competition.

For official updates on Philippine National Standards and mandatory product certification, visit the DTI-BPS official channels at facebook.com/DTIPH.Standards or www.bps.dti.gov. PR