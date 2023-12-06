DTI partners with SeeMeCV to transform the bridging of industries and talent pools

On December 4, 2023, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) led by Secretary Fred Pascual signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SeeMeCV Pte Ltd, demonstrating the DTI’s resolve to continue collaborating with technology partners in utilizing the latest digital technologies to revolutionize the bridging of industries and talent pools. The DTI chief emphasized that this partnership underscored the Department’s commitment to foster an enabling business environment in line with the DTI’s science, technology, and innovation (STI)-driven industrialization strategy.

Secretary Pascual stressed, “Central to the DTI’s industrial transformation agenda is the need for upskilling and reskilling initiatives and innovative programs that would address job-skills mismatch. We believe that a dynamic industry ecosystem requires a strongly linked relationship between competitive and innovative industries and an adaptable talent pool ready for the challenges of the evolving global market.”

The trade and industry chief underscored that this alliance is set to boost and strengthen the DTI’s efforts in revitalizing the Philippine workforce towards industrial transformation. He elaborated that a key element of the partnership is the plan to build a digital platform that is expected to host strong, proven, and measurable jobs and careers services. It is envisioned to offer a wide array of features that can drive revenue, generate labor market trends and statistics on industry transformation, and link the talent nationwide with mentoring and coaching solutions for greater learning and training.

Further, the DTI Secretary recognized that the partnership is expected to complement the ongoing efforts of the Department in developing skills frameworks for various industries through the Philippine Skills Framework (PSF) Initiative. He underscored that through this initiative, the DTI has been closely working with other national government agencies and cooperating with concerned industry associations and other partners from the private sector, including higher education and training institutions, to address job-skills mismatch through a whole-of-nation approach.

During the signing, David Padgett, President of SeeMeCV, said, “We are very delighted on this partnership with the DTI as we improve the employment opportunities for Filipinos and establish meaningful and inclusive industry communities where talent and opportunity can connect, irrespective of location and background.”

SeeMeCV Pte is a Singapore-based company that provides a range of leading-edge recruitment and CV/candidate management solutions to employers, recruiters, and educators. It has worked in partnership with various notable Singapore agencies, such as Workforce Singapore, employers and educational institutions, like theNanyang Technological University, and local partners like the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) in developing a range of solutions to innovate and accelerate the hiring of talent.

Highlighting the Department’s ongoing efforts to upskill and capacitate the Filipino workforce, Secretary Pascual emphasized, “With this partnership, we are advancing our efforts in realizing the President’s vision of improving the skills capacity of the Filipino workforce and matching the country’s labor workforce with the actual and future demands of the industries.”

The ceremonial MOU signing was held during the 2023 Mindfacturing and Creativity Summit, on 04 December 2023 at the Makati Diamond Residences. It was also witnessed by Mr. George Barcelon, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President (TBC). PR