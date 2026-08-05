DTI pitches Philippines as regional expansion hub to Singapore firms

SINGAPORE — The Philippines is stepping up efforts to position itself as a regional production and services hub for Singapore companies looking to diversify operations and strengthen supply chains across Southeast Asia.

During a networking session with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) on July 31, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque highlighted investment opportunities in manufacturing, semiconductors, agritech and food processing, business process outsourcing, digital services, retail, and green industries.

“The Philippines offers Singapore companies a strong base for serving both our domestic market and the wider ASEAN region,” Roque said. “We have a young and skilled workforce, growing digital capabilities, and strategic economic zones that can support businesses seeking resilient and diversified operations.”

The meeting with the SBF’s Southeast Asia Business Group (SEABG) focused on companies considering expansion into new markets and positioning the Philippines as a destination for regional diversification.

Among those who attended were SBF Chairman Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer Kok Ping Soon, and SEABG Chairperson Yong Hsin Yue, managing director of Kuok (Singapore) Ltd., part of the Kuok Group, which owns Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts and has a significant presence in the Philippines. Also present were SEABG Vice Chairmen Prasoon Mukherjee and Lenny Lim, and DTI Singapore Commercial Counsellor Carla Grepo.

SBF leaders sought greater clarity on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) to better identify business opportunities under the pact. They also called for more business missions and bilateral engagements between Singapore and the Philippines.

Roque said the government is prepared to assist investors throughout the expansion process, from identifying suitable sites and local partners to facilitating business registrations, permits, incentives, and workforce requirements.

The DTI also promoted New Clark City and other economic corridors across Luzon as investment destinations for advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, logistics, semiconductors, clean energy, and technology-driven industries.

Roque welcomed SBF’s planned business mission to the Philippines later this year, which will focus on business process outsourcing, agritech, manufacturing, retail, food and beverage, talent development, and digital services.

“This engagement is an important first step,” she said. “We want to connect Singapore companies with the right Philippine partners and turn their interest into investments that generate quality jobs, transfer technology, and create more opportunities for Filipino enterprises.”

She also said the Philippines’ chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in 2026 presents an opportunity to strengthen regional business ties and advance the country’s Prosperity Corridors agenda, which aims to support micro, small and medium enterprises, expand the digital economy, and develop the creative industries.

The DTI said it will continue working with the SBF, investment promotion agencies, economic zone authorities, and private-sector partners to facilitate investments and reinforce the Philippines’ position as a strategic business gateway in Asean. PR