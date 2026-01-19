DTI, PLDT-Smart reinforce partnership to accelerate MSME digital transformation

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) renewed its commitment to digital inclusion alongside telecommunications leaders PLDT and Smart Communications during the PLDT-Smart Communities Day on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the New World Makati Hotel.

Representatives from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Justice (DOJ), and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) were among the various government agencies in attendance to support the government’s unified push for digitalization.

Representing Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque, Assistant Secretary Leonila Baluyut emphasized that this collaboration is a cornerstone of the government's strategy to modernize the local economy.

"Our partnership with PLDT–Smart is vital to supporting Philippine MSMEs, which, according to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data, account for about 99.5% of all registered enterprises and provide over 60 percent of total employment nationwide," Baluyut stated. She noted that the initiative follows the mandate set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that government support is truly felt on the ground, remarking that "dapat ramdam ng enterprises."

"Anchored on the MSMED Plan 2023–2028 and the Philippine Development Plan, this collaboration advances practical programs on connectivity, digital payments, e-commerce onboarding, cybersecurity awareness, and digital skills training," Baluyut added. She highlighted that under the leadership of Secretary Cris Roque, the DTI remains committed to ensuring that digital transformation is felt on the ground, empowering MSMEs to grow, adapt, and participate more fully in the digital economy.

The ongoing collaboration focuses on comprehensive upskilling programs designed to help business owners thrive in a digital-first market, covering essential areas such as digital literacy and practical skills for navigating online marketplaces. The training also delves into advanced technical integration, including AI tool adoption, cybersecurity practices, and the implementation of digital payment solutions to boost business productivity.

Beyond business growth, the partnership addresses community safety through consumer-focused sessions on internet safety. These programs aim to guard against digital scams, credit card fraud, and identity theft, while teaching Filipinos how to protect their social media accounts from hacking attempts, ensuring that the country's transition to a digital economy is both competitive and secure. PR