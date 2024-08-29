DTI positions PH as key Halal gateway in BIMP-EAGA

MANILA — On August 20, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Acting Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque underscored the significance of positioning the Philippines as a Halal gateway within the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth (BIMP-EAGA) region.

The trade chief conveyed this vision during her message at the 1st Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry BIMP-EAGA Trade, Investment, and Halal Industry Conference. The event featured local and foreign speakers, who discussed the potential of developing the country’s Halal industry and exploring collaboration opportunities among the BIMP-EAGA economies.

In alignment with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s vision of a Bagong Pilipinas, the DTI is committed to establish the Philippines as a customer-focused, collaborative, comprehensive, and competitive Halal hub within the region.

“The Halal industry is not just a niche market. It is a strategic imperative for the Philippines to tap into the vast global Halal economy and achieve sustainable and inclusive growth,” Secretary Roque said.

Recognizing the collective commitment of the BIMP-EAGA region to industrial development and sustainable growth, Secretary Roque expressed optimism about the initiatives the conference will bear.

To revitalize the local Halal industry, the DTI champions initiatives, including the establishment of a Halal-friendly hotel in Clark, Pampanga and a poultry processing facility in Tarlac. These projects are supported by investment pledges from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei Darussalam.

Currently, the Philippines offers 3,000 Halal-certified products in the international market. Secretary Roque aims to increase this number by 20 percent in 2024 through active participation in major international Halal events—further highlighting the Philippines' growing presence in the global Halal market.

With the global Halal market valued at USD 3.3 trillion, Secretary Roque emphasized the need for collaboration within the BIMP-EAGA region to strengthen the local Halal industry.

“Under my leadership, the DTI is committed to supporting these initiatives, working hand in hand with our partners in the BIMP-EAGA region to achieve our shared goals,” Secretary Roque pledged.

Organized by the PCCI, in collaboration with the Mindanao Development Authority and Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc., the 1st PCCI BIMP-EAGA Trade, Investment and Halal Industry Conference gathered 150 representatives from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Seeking to boost regional integration and trade relations, the forum offered significant potential for advancing export development and attracting new investment opportunities within BIMP-EAGA. PR