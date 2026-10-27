DTI proposes safety rules for light electric vehicles, batteries

AS MORE Filipinos turn to electric bicycles and other light electric vehicles (LEVs) for daily travel, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is moving to implement mandatory safety certification for covered vehicles and their batteries. The proposed measure aims to protect the public against electrical hazards, severe overheating, power malfunctions and potential fires.

Under the draft technical regulation, covered LEVs and their battery units must comply with applicable Philippine National Standards (PNS) before they can be legally distributed or sold in the domestic market. To ensure comprehensive safety, batteries will undergo a separate certification process independent of complete vehicles.

The proposed safety standards apply to electric bicycles (e-bikes), personal e-mobility devices (PEMDs), electrically propelled mopeds, electric motorcycles and the batteries designed to power them. Excluded from the scope are standalone electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), charging stations and infrastructure, battery-swapping stations, stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS), and separate electrical parts not explicitly listed. However, relevant sub-components may still be tested as part of a complete LEV assembly during standard evaluation when required by the applicable PNS.

To gather feedback from key sectors, the DTI, through the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), hosted a public consultation on the draft Technical Regulation Concerning the Mandatory Certification of Micromobility on Oct. 14, 2026, at Seda BGC in Taguig City.

The session brought together industry associations, testing and certification bodies, e-commerce platforms, local manufacturers and other trade representatives.

During the consultation, DTI-BPS officials outlined the proposed compliance requirements and addressed technical inquiries from attendees. International safety science organization UL Standards and Engagement (ULSE) also presented market safety trends and international benchmarks for LEV batteries and electrical systems—specifically highlighting standards like UL 2271 for LEV batteries, UL 2272 for personal e-mobility electrical systems, and UL 2849 for e-bikes.

By establishing mandatory safety rules, DTI-BPS aims to filter out substandard electric transport products and ensure that only safe, high-quality units reach Filipino customers. Stakeholders, technical experts, and industry participants are invited to submit their feedback and recommendations to help refine the draft rules. Comments may be sent through the official 1-BPS Portal at https://standardsph.dti.gov.ph/portal/commenting/forms or via email at bps@dti.gov.ph until Dec. 13, 2026. PR