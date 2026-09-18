DTI pushes stronger ASEAN MSMEs

MANILA — Small businesses across Southeast Asia could gain easier access to financing, markets, mentors and digital tools as regional leaders gather in the Philippines to strengthen support for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The Philippines will host the Asean Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Summit on Sept. 21 at the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Hall in Pasay City, bringing together about 400 trade ministers, business leaders and entrepreneurs from across the region.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with the Asean Business Advisory Council Philippines, is organizing the summit with support from the Philippine MSME Development Council, Asean Coordinating Committee on MSMEs and the Asean Secretariat.

Under the theme “Navigating the Future Together: Building Future-ready Asean MSMEs,” the summit will focus on practical ways to help small businesses grow, adapt, and compete in the regional economy.

The discussions will center on three priorities: expanding access to capital, markets, and mentorship through public-private partnerships; supporting social enterprises that contribute to poverty reduction; and providing entrepreneurs with accessible digital tools and training.

Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque, who chairs the ASEAN Economic Ministers this year, will lead the Philippine delegation and host a discussion on helping local businesses reach global markets.

The Philippines will also launch five support initiatives aimed at giving MSMEs more practical assistance.

These include the Asean Center of Excellence for MSMEs (ACE-MSME), which will provide regional business training; the Asean Mentorship for Entrepreneurs Network (AMEN 2.0), a digital hub connecting entrepreneurs with mentors and investors; and hands-on training developed with the Global Reporting Initiative to help businesses meet evolving environmental standards.

The country will also present a financing report prepared with the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia and a step-by-step guide developed with the International Trade Centre to help small businesses sell their products online across borders.

The summit's outcomes will help shape key regional economic frameworks, including the Strategic Action Plan for MSME Development 2030, Asean Economic Community Strategic Plan 2026–2030 and Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

By bringing entrepreneurs and policymakers together, the summit seeks to turn regional economic cooperation into more accessible financing, stronger market opportunities and practical support for small businesses and the communities they serve. PR