DTI reaffirms global trade commitment

LIMA, Peru — The Philippines underscored its commitment to global trade and regional economic integration at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting (AMM) held in Lima, Peru on November 14, 2024.

Department of Trade ad Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque, serving as the Philippine President’s Special Envoy to the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders Meeting, led the Philippine delegation, which included Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Charles C. Jose and DTI Undersecretary Allan B. Gepty.

The meeting highlighted APEC 2024’s theme of “Empower. Include. Grow.” Undersecretary Gepty, speaking on behalf of Secretary Roque, delivered the remarks during the session on trade and investment for inclusive and interconnected growth.

He reaffirmed the Philippines’ unwavering commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO) for global trade and development. He also emphasized the continued relevance of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) to APEC’s regional economic integration endeavors.

Moreover, Undersecretary Gepty called on fellow APEC members to work together for the necessary reforms and for strengthening all WTO functions. These efforts include ensuring the effective implementation of new rules and disciplines, and initiatives such as investment facilitation, services domestic regulation, the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement and e-commerce.

On the FTAAP, Undersecretary Gepty urged the member economies to build from the various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and economic partnerships that have been forged. He added that common elements from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) can be integrated to establish an APEC community with common or harmonized rules.

“As we navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected global landscape, it is important that we prioritize both traditional and contemporary trade and investment issues to build a strong foundation for our eventual economic integration,” Undersecretary Gepty further remarked.

The AMM was held in preparation for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AEM) on 15-16 November 2024 in Lima. The AELM will be participated by Secretary Roque as the Philippine Philippines’ Special Envoy to the 2024 APEC. The Philippines' active participation in APEC aligns with the “Bagong Pilipinas” agenda, which seeks to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth through regional cooperation and global engagement. PR