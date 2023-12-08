DTI recognizes Go Lokal! retail partners

THE Department of Trade and Industry held the FlexPinoy: Saludo sa Go Lokal! Retail Partners appreciation ceremony recently at the DTI Head Office in Makati City.

The event recognized Go Lokal retail partners and store operators who have made significant contributions to the continued success and growth of the innovative market access program of the DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (BDTP).

The following outstanding partners were presented with special recognition awards for amplifying the program’s success:

Enchanted Kingdom - as the first and longest Go Lokal retail partner

Robinsons Supermarket Corporation - for the most number of Go Lokal retail outlets, with 17 stores nationwide

CANDC Plants and Wood Crafts (Manila Canvas) - for their effective management of pop-up events and promotional activities

PopJunkLove Enterprises (Common Room PH) - for their social media initiatives promoting Go Lokal and Filipino MSMEs

All current Go Lokal retail partners also received certificates of appreciation.

In her keynote message, Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona of the DTI-Regional Operations Group (ROG) remarked, “In 2016, the visionary team behind Go Lokal embarked on a journey to champion Filipino craftsmanship. Over the years, Go Lokal has evolved into a beacon of hope and success for countless MSMEs. It has become a platform where innovative Filipino products and compelling stories meet the eager hearts of consumers, both locally and across the globe.”

Gracing the event to personally show their appreciation for the Go Lokal retail partners were DTI-ROG Assistant Secretary Dominic R. Tolentino, Jr. and DTI-ROG Assistant Secretary Cristina A. Roque.

DTI BDTP Director Marievic M. Bonoan, the main proponent of the program, expressed her gratitude to the Go Lokal retail partners, stating that their support has contributed to the “nurturing and scaling of local businesses and industries.”

Through its collaboration with retailers and e-commerce platforms, Go Lokal! is a ground-breaking initiative that provides a free-market access platform for Philippine micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Launched in December 2016, the program was able to rollout 160 outlets nationwide, although only 112 retail stores survived the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of September 2023, Go Lokal has assisted and mainstreamed 517 MSMEs, generating Php 656.29-million in sales.

As a continuing program under the DTI-BDTP, Go Lokal remains committed to empowering Filipino MSMEs and fostering a thriving retail landscape. It counts on the continued support of its partner-retailers for collective growth. PR