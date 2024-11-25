DTI reveals slight price hike in some Noche Buena items

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) reported that the prices of some Noche Buena products have slightly increased.

Engineer Niel Jonathan Nadua, Senior Trade Industry Development Specialist of the Consumer Protection Division of DTI-Davao, said that based on their monitoring since October of this year, some brands of Noche Buena goods have raised their prices.

“Right now naga-monitor mi ug 12 ka Noche Buena products sa DTI and ang pipila ka products kay nag-increase gyud siya (Right now, we are monitoring 12 Noche Buena products at DTI, and some of the products have indeed increased in prices),” he said in a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Nadua added that out of the 12 products they are monitoring, 236 of them are stock-keeping units (SKUs) or brands from 22 Noche Buena manufacturers. He said that some of the products whose prices have increased include fruit cocktail (which rose by at least P1.25 to P17.67), cheese (P2.60 to P12.10), pasta (P9.25), elbow macaroni (P2 to P7.25), spaghetti sauce (P0.20 to P3.25), and all-purpose cream (P0.50 to P3).

He, however, said other brands have not changed their prices.

DTI and Noche Buena manufacturers held a dialogue, during which the manufacturers agreed to maintain their current prices until Media Noche on December 31, 2024, allowing consumers to celebrate the Holiday season without worrying about price increases.

To recall, DTI released its 2024 Noche Buena Price Guide on November 18, 2024. The guide includes 236 SKUs from 22 Noche Buena manufacturers across 12 categories.

The department also advised consumers to check the expiration dates of products to ensure their quality. Additionally, they recommended considering bulk purchases for cost savings per unit. Promotions and discounts may be available during this time, offering consumers opportunities to save money.

Some of the prices of Noche Buena products vary such as ham which prices range from P170 to P928.50; queso de bola from P210 to P445; fruit cocktail from P61.76 to P302.50; cheese from P56.50 to P310; mayonnaise from P20.40 to P245.85; all-purpose cream from P36.50 to P72; sandwich spread from P27 to P263.60; pasta or spaghetti from P32.00 to P114; elbow macaroni from P30.50 to P126.25; tomato sauce from P16.50 to P92.85; salad macaroni from P36.50 to P126.25, and spaghetti sauce from P28.50 to P103. RGP