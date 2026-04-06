DTI sees price hikes as 30-day freeze ends

THE Department of Trade and Industry–Davao Region (DTI-Davao) expects price increases in some basic commodities after April 16, 2026, when manufacturers’ 30-day price freeze ends.

Romeo Vasquez Jr., chief of DTI-Davao’s Consumer Protection Division, said several manufacturers agreed not to raise prices from March 16 to April 16.

“We expect some increases by April 16 as the 30-day commitment ends, but not all goods will go up,” he said during Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, April 6, 2026, at The Annex of SM City Davao.

Vasquez said some manufacturers have committed to keeping prices steady for up to 60 days.

DTI earlier said more than 21 producers agreed to hold prices for at least 30 days after a March 16 meeting with Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque.

Vasquez cited rising logistics costs as the main driver of possible increases, as higher oil prices push up delivery expenses. He said one retailer in Malita, Davao Occidental, saw logistics costs jump by 75 percent, from ₱2,000 to ₱3,500 per trip. In Mati City, Davao Oriental, delivery costs rose by 33 percent to 50 percent, from ₱5,000 to ₱14,000.

He said higher transport costs directly affect retail prices. So far, increases in basic goods remain within 10 percent of the Suggested Retail Price (SRP).

DTI issues a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) when prices exceed the SRP by more than 10 percent, asking manufacturers to explain. Most cite higher logistics and delivery costs.

From March 30 to April 3, the office issued two LOIs. If explanations fall short, DTI may issue a Notice of Violation and impose penalties ranging from ₱5,000 to ₱2 million, including possible cancellation of business permits.

Vasquez added that after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national energy emergency, DTI-Davao stepped up monitoring of prices and supply of basic goods. The office now conducts daily inspections instead of twice a week. RGP