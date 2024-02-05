DTI spotlights JAO Plaque Awards success story

Jasmin Allison Obatay, a dynamic Gen Z entrepreneur, has etched her success story with a passion for business and marketing that ignited during her formative years. Despite pursuing a degree in BS Electrical Engineering at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, her entrepreneurial spirit burned brightly from a young age. Even in high school, she was already showcasing her business acumen by selling homemade snacks to her classmates.

During her college years, Jasmin explored the world of fashion and engaged in various buy-and-sell ventures, demonstrating her versatility and determination. Her journey took a significant turn when she entered the world of awards and plaques. Drawing from her experience as a sales agent for an awards supplier, Jasmin, along with her family and partner, founded JAO Plaque Awards in December 2020.

Navigating the challenges of the pandemic, JAO Plaque Awards set out to provide quality, unique awards to clients in the Rizal area and surrounding communities. The company quickly gained recognition, and in 2022, Jasmin's efforts were celebrated when she was named one of the top 10 Entrepreneurs under the BPI SEAL-SEGA program by BPI and Bayan Academy. Her compelling business pitch earned her a financial grant of 100,000, marking a pivotal moment in her entrepreneurial journey.

JAO Plaque Awards has thrived on a foundation of creativity and innovation. With a team of talented creatives and skilled artisans, the company has crafted awards that are not only visually stunning but also carry profound meaning. The team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and production has led to the creation of impactful awards that celebrate achievement.

As the company expanded, so did its commitment to the community. JAO Plaque Awards aims to provide job opportunities to housewives from socialized housing communities, enabling them to earn while staying close to home. The company's mission goes beyond profit, focusing on the inspiration its awards bring to individuals and organizations.

Jasmin's journey to success took another leap when she connected with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Rizal. Despite initial setbacks in joining the Kapatid Mentor ME program, she persevered and eventually secured a spot in the program during the first quarter of 2023. Excelling in the Business Improvement Plan presentation, she garnered recognition as one of the program's best presenters.

Her success continued as she was endorsed to the DTI flagship program, One Town One Product Next Generation. Exposure to provincial trade fairs sparked an idea to create a retail product for children. Jasmin seized this opportunity, collaborating with Ronald Rommel Viloria, the designer-consultant of OTOP NG, to bring her vision to life.

With strategic marketing moves and participation in trade fairs, JAO Plaque Awards gained a significant influx of orders. Jasmin's smart business decisions led to her showcasing trophies on PHILGEPS, and the company outgrew its original location to accommodate a newly purchased printing machine and finished products.

In 2024, reflecting the company's growth, Jasmin expanded the business name's territorial scope from barangay to national. Undeterred, she continues to work tirelessly to carve a prominent place for JAO Plaque Awards in the trophy-making industry.

Jasmin Allison Obatay's success story stands as a testament to her resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to excellence.