DTI, TikTok Shop partner to promote responsible e-commerce

FROM scrolling feeds to viral “budol” buys, social media has evolved into one of the busiest e-commerce platforms in the country. With more Filipinos buying and selling online, merchants are being reminded that digital trading comes with legal responsibilities—a mandate the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) E-Commerce Bureau (ECB) aims to strengthen through a new partnership with TikTok Shop.

Under the signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), both parties agreed to collaborate on awareness and capacity-building initiatives to help platform sellers understand and comply with Republic Act No. 11967 or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023. These include a webinar session, short educational videos, and learning modules that guide online sellers on their obligations and responsibilities in internet transactions.

The partnership formally kicked off with a webinar for TikTok Shop sellers streamed on January 28, which drew more than 179,000 views and introduced DTI ECB’s mandate, as well as key programs supporting the implementation of RA11967.

DTI ECB Director Atty. Eryl Royce Nagtalon highlighted that “collaboration with a private e-commerce stakeholder such as TikTok Shop is a key initiative of the government to continuously enhance the skills and services of online sellers, including their awareness of their obligations and liabilities under the Internet Transactions Act and other regulatory requirements.”

Yves Gonzalez, TikTok Shop’s Head of Public Policy, also emphasized that “this understanding strengthens our common goal of building a more robust e-commerce sector by focusing on and prioritizing the continuous development of our sellers. Both TikTok Shop and DTI ECB recognize the positive change and impact that ongoing learning brings to our sellers, ultimately contributing to a vibrant and future-proof e-commerce ecosystem.”

With emerging technologies and evolving e-commerce related policies, the partnership advances a resilient and future-ready digital environment while creating more strategic opportunities for growth by providing orientations and trainings focused on enhancing the skills and promoting responsible business practices among online sellers.

To know more about DTI ECB programs and projects, interested stakeholders may contact the Bureau via email at ecommerce@dti.gov.ph or by telephone at (+632) 7791.3282. PR