DTI to online platforms: Comply with PH laws

MANILA CITY— On November 10, 2023, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual underscored the significant role of the creative industry in propelling the country's economic growth during the Globaltronics' 20th Anniversary Gala Program held at the Manila Hotel.

He emphasized the creative sector's contribution to creating high-quality and better-paying jobs, attracting foreign investments, and positioning the country in the global market.

Pascual said, “In 2022, the creative economy in the Philippines made significant strides, contributing an impressive P1.60 trillion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and marking a substantial 12.1 percent increase from the previous year. These figures underscore the dynamism of the creative industries and their untapped potential.”

The DTI chief shared that the Philippines has received global recognition, with Iloilo City earning the prestigious Reworded: City designated by UNESCO for its creativity for its gastronomy. Further, he added that 11 Philippine studios earned US$29 million in revenue at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival which shows the strength of the creative industry to be globally competitive.

The trade and industry chief also lauded Globaltronics for its pioneering role in reshaping public spaces through digital displays since 2003. He underscored the company’s unwavering dedication, evident in its captivating corporate ads and relevant public service announcements of renowned institutions like the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), Habitat for Humanity, and Children’s Hour.

Further, the DTI Secretary recognized Globaltronics’ dual commitment to the industry and its social responsibility through initiatives such as the Performing Arts and Recreation Center (PARC) Foundation and the National Digital Arts Awards (NDAA).

Highlighting the Department’s initiatives to empower the broader landscape of the creative industry, Secretary Pascual presented the Malikhaing Pinoy Program (MPP), DTI's strategic initiative to boost the value added by the creative sector to the economy and the global job market.

The DTI chief also shared the government’s continued support to the youth through programs like the Young Creatives Challenge, which acknowledges and incentivizes creatives across various domains by offering cash prizes and support for safeguarding their intellectual property rights. Further, he outlined the Ensayo Creative Hub, a collaborative effort between the Philippine Trade Training Center and the Global MSME Academy (PTTC-GMEA), to facilitate the growth and development of creative talents.

Affirming the current administration’s unified and directed efforts, he emphasized that the DTI’s programs and initiatives align with the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 to promote partnerships to benefit artists and creators while contributing significantly to economic growth and development.

Recognizing Globaltronics' two decades of innovation that supports DTI’s initiatives to revitalize the creative industry, Secretary Pascual called for a stronger public and private collaboration and urged, “Let’s work together to empower the Philippine creatives industries as we usher the beginning of a malikhaing (creative) Bagong Pilipinas!” PR