DTI underscores AI's role in transforming PH econ

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA –On 15 November 2023, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. together with Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual led the meeting with the Silicon Valley Technology companies and investors to discuss potential partnerships in harnessing AI technology, particularly in upskilling Filipino workers.

The DTI chief highlighted several programs and initiatives undertaken by the Philippine government to support the advancement of AI technology in enhancing the country’s competitive advantages.

Secretary Pascual stressed, “Fostering a future-ready workforce is a collaborative effort that should be undertaken by both public and private stakeholders.

Since these digitalization efforts demand a shared responsibility, an alliance must be formed that capitalizes on the strengths of both sectors. As the government employs a whole-of-society approach, we urge our partners from the local and global industry to work with us in ensuring an inclusive economic development.”

The trade and industry chief presented the Philippines’ implementation of the AI roadmap which is expected to drive innovation, create new products, and upskill the country’s workforce. He emphasized that the country’s AI policies and technologies will augment labor rather than replace it, leading to increased hiring and the emergence of new tasks. Further, he stressed that AI has the potential to promote inclusive, resilient, and sustainable industrial development in the Philippines.

Secretary Pascual also reported that the Philippines is positioning itself as a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, with over 50 tech startups using AI and 83% of Southeast Asian countries actively developing AI strategies. In addition, he emphasized that the country’s National AI Strategy is focused on improving the lives of the population, boosting enterprise productivity, and enhancing economic competitiveness.

The DTI chief presented four strategic dimensions for the implementation of this National AI strategy which include (1) Digitalization and Infrastructure; (2) Workforce Development; (3) Regulation and (4) Research and Development. These strategies are expected to drive the country’s robust economic growth and expansion as they will enable industries to keep up with the demands of the fast-changing technology.

Further, he cited that this strategy is aimed at maintaining local industries' regional and global competitiveness, identifying key areas for investment in R&D and technology, R&D collaboration, preparing the workforce for emerging jobs, and attracting major industries to create jobs in the Philippines. PR