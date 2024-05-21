`Duaw Dabaw’, a summer spectacle for tourists

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) expressed optimism that the city's new summer festival, Duaw Dabaw, will draw both foreign and local tourists.

Speaking at the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, May 20, 2024, at SM City, Charlotte Parba of CTOO said that they are currently gathering baseline data for tourist arrivals in June, post-pandemic.

Despite being announced late for foreign tourists, the event aims to attract support from local tourists.

The Duaw Dabaw Festival, distinct from other festivals in Davao, will exhibit summer vibes in June, ideal for vacationing. This promotes Davao City as a top summer destination, shifting focus from the cultural aspect of the Kadayawan Festival to business promotions showcasing the city's offerings.

The event also prioritizes safety for all attendees.

“As we all know, Davao is a very safe city, so that’s also part of our opportunity to promote Davao as a safe haven for tourists,” she said.

The CTOO admin officer confirmed the final event date, set from June 20 to 30, with activity dates to be finalized in their upcoming meeting.

Parba encouraged everyone to participate in the series of activities for tourists and Dabawenyos.

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of CTOO, announced the festival's creation on May 16, 2024, detailing its place in the city's annual calendar alongside Araw ng Davao, Kadayawan Festival, and Pasko Fiesta. This strategic scheduling aims to rejuvenate Davao's tourism industry.

The action-packed Duaw Davao Festival highlights the city's attractions and vibrant music scene, reigniting interest in Davao tourism. Its four main components—Davao Turismo, Fiesta sa San Pedro, Lifestyle & Leisure, and Music & Colors—offer something for everyone, including special activities for the LGBTQIA+ community to coincide with Pride Month. Adrian Jay Adim, DNSC Intern